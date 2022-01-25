Steelers request to interview Saints DBs coach Kris Richard for their DC opening

The Pittsburgh Steelers have requested to interview New Orleans Saints defensive backs coach Kris Richard for their vacant defensive coordinator job. As if the coaching news for the day couldn't get worse, the hits keep coming. A key part of the defensive coaching staff, Kris Richard joined the team this past offseason and he left a large footprint.

The #Steelers have requested to interview #Saints DBs coach Kris Richard for their vacant defensive coordinator opening, source said. The former #Seahawks DC gets another chance after impressing in New Orleans. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2022

The former Seattle Seahawks defensive coordinator helped the secondary as a whole, have one of the best seasons in Saints franchise history. Marshon Lattimore had one of his best seasons as a pro being selected to his fourth pro bowl, C.J. Gardner-Johnson took a huge step forward, and most importantly he helped rookie corner Paulson Adebo progress over the course of the year to become a lock on the opposite side of Lattimore. Adebo will be the guy who will have the most talk about taking the next step. Richard had a huge impact on the progression of Adebo and other members of the secondary. It is uncommon for a rookie CB to come in and start every single game, Adebo did that while snagging three interceptions as well.

Paulson Adebo goes ONE HAND on the INT! #Saints



: #NOvsATL on FOX

: NFL app pic.twitter.com/OnzfE7WQXo — NFL (@NFL) January 9, 2022

After the rumors of Head Coach Sean Payton turned into reality, Saints fans would hate to see more coaches be poached from the team. Even though it is just at the interview stage for Richard, he will be a strong candidate for the Steelers. We will see if the Steelers bring him in for another chance at being a defensive coordinator.

