Fleur-de-Links, January 25: Saints owner speaks on Sean Payton rumors

Sean Payton is considering retiring per FOX’s Jay Glazer - Canal Street Chronicles
FOX’s Jay Glazer reports that, while Sean Payton is considering retiring from the NFL, he “changes his mind like every two seconds.”
New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson on Sean Payton’s future: ‘I don’t think any of us know, but he’ll let us know soon enough’ - ESPN
Saints owner Gayle Benson has spoken on Sean Payton rumor for the first time, admitting that she does not know what Sean Payton’s plans are for 2022.
Eli Apple torpedoes Giants, Saints in unfiltered tweetstorm - New York Post
Former Saints defensive back Eli Apple has taken to Twitter saying he hates Saints fans and the city of New Orleans.
Steelers requesting to interview Saints assistant for their defensive coordinator position - Behind the Steel Curtain
The Pittsburgh Steelers have requested to interview Saints DB coach Kris Richard for the Steelers defensive coordinator position.
Saints add different franchise quarterback in Mel Kiper mock draft - Canal Street Chronicles
In Mel Kiper’s most recent ESPN mock draft, he predicts that the Saints will draft Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett.
Saints Add Two Players on Reserve/Future Deals - Saints News Network
In addition to wide receiver Kirk Merritt, the Saints have also signed running back Josh Adams to a reserve/future deal.
New Orleans Saints special teams ace J.T. Gray named to 2021 PFWA All-NFL and All-NFC team; defensive end Cameron Jordan named All-NFC - New Orleans Saints
Special teams captain J.T. Gray has been selected for the Pro Football Writers of America All-NFL team for the first time; Cameron Jordan has been named to the All-NFC team for the fifth consecutive season.
Saints owner Gayle Benson was asked about Sean Payton today @FOX8NOLA @oliviavidaltv pic.twitter.com/OyoYDjsqO0— Sean FazendeFOX8 (@SeanFazendeFOX8) January 24, 2022
12 years ago today: "PIGS HAVE FLOWN!" ⚜️@GHartley5 | More on https://t.co/KlYFEtTVGF pic.twitter.com/YTLVADRpR2— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 24, 2022
⚜️ He earned his 4th Pro Bowl selection, the most by a defensive back in team history— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 22, 2022
⚜️ His INTs + forced incompletions total (22) – was tied for most in the NFL this season (via @PFF)
Marshon Lattimore Season Review: https://t.co/2Wltp4ayWI#Saints | @SunEquipJD pic.twitter.com/L90uvm4rsC
