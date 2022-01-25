Fleur-de-Links, January 25: Saints owner speaks on Sean Payton rumors

FOX’s Jay Glazer reports that, while Sean Payton is considering retiring from the NFL, he “changes his mind like every two seconds.”

Saints owner Gayle Benson has spoken on Sean Payton rumor for the first time, admitting that she does not know what Sean Payton’s plans are for 2022.

Former Saints defensive back Eli Apple has taken to Twitter saying he hates Saints fans and the city of New Orleans.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have requested to interview Saints DB coach Kris Richard for the Steelers defensive coordinator position.

In Mel Kiper’s most recent ESPN mock draft, he predicts that the Saints will draft Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett.

In addition to wide receiver Kirk Merritt, the Saints have also signed running back Josh Adams to a reserve/future deal.

Special teams captain J.T. Gray has been selected for the Pro Football Writers of America All-NFL team for the first time; Cameron Jordan has been named to the All-NFC team for the fifth consecutive season.

