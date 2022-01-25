Sean Payton retires as Head Coach of the New Orleans Saints

You read the headline right folks. Sean Payton, longtime coach of the New Orleans Saints, has informed the team that he will be retiring. Payton’s journey with the Saints began in 2006 and with the help of Drew Brees, effectively changed the culture of an entire franchise by bringing a Super Bowl championship to the city of New Orleans a few seasons later.

Reports had been flying around for about a week now that Payton was contemplating retirement. Although this is a yearly discussion during the off season, many Saints fans swept these reports under the rug as nobody really believed that Payton would walk away. Unfortunately, it seems that these reports had merit.

Payton led the Saints to a 9-8 record this season despite starting over 50 different players in total during the season. To end this wild season plagued with injuries & bad luck on the winning side with a shot at the post season is a remarkable accomplishment in of itself. One can only imagine the stress and mental strain that Payton endured during this year alone. If this is truly the end for coach Payton, he’s solidified himself as a hall of fame coach.



We will have more on this situation as the story develops.

