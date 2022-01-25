Emergency CSC Podcast: Sean Payton stepping away

New Orleans Saints analyst for Canal Street Chronicles Brenden Ertle breaks down the surprising retirement of Saints head coach Sean Payton. He discusses the past decade, all the good memories of great teams and high-flying offenses, and of course bring the Lombardi to New Orleans. Sean Payton made New Orleans a championship city and changed the culture of the State of Louisiana. And what went down with Sean Payton and his discussion to retire with interest around the league and TV. What this also means for the Saints’ future and what’s next for the Saints head coaching opening.

