Fleur-de-Links, January 26: Sean Payton retires

Sean Payton has announced his retirement as head coach of the team.

A video of Sean Payton’s press conference where he announced his retirement.

The Saints have released a statement on Sean Payton’s retirement. (Tweet below)

Sean Payton has stated that he would like to have an opportunity to work on television.

Former Saints player Archie Manning has spoken on the retirement of Sean Payton.

Via NFL.com, Saints owner Gayle Benson has released a statement on Sean Payton’s retirement.

Mike Florio and Charean Williams discuss who could replace Sean Payton as head coach, with a specific look at defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

You became our coach after the biggest natural disaster in U.S. history hit our state



You forever changed the culture of our organization, bringing us to unbelievable heights



Our gratitude for the impact you have made on our state, city, & team is immeasurable#ThankYouSean pic.twitter.com/bQgRM2l9IF — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 25, 2022

The Who Dat Nation is the best fan base in the world! ⚜️ So thankful for 16 amazing years of memories in NOLA. The city where arms are always open & food is always offered. Thank you for taking our family in. #WhoDat @SeanPayton @Saints pic.twitter.com/8sNkWBzLj1 — Meghan Payton (@meghanpayton7) January 25, 2022

That’s my HC! At the end of the day if Seans stepping away he has a master plan. Nothing but love for you Sean if this is it for you as my Hc then I thank you for drafting me, building phenomenal teams like ‘11 ‘18-21 first off the top of my head. 11 yrs my coach, forever RESPECT https://t.co/LXE2ubFjnN — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) January 25, 2022

Appreciate this man more than I can express, @SeanPayton wish you well on everything you do going forward! https://t.co/FUjgR9MJqu — DemarioDavis.eth (@demario__davis) January 26, 2022