Breaking News: Sean Payton announces retirement

Fleur-de-Links, January 26: Sean Payton retires

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Sean Payton retires as Head Coach of the New Orleans Saints - Canal Street Chronicles

Sean Payton has announced his retirement as head coach of the team.

Sean Payton farewell press conference | opening statement - New Orleans Saints

A video of Sean Payton’s press conference where he announced his retirement.

Look: Saints Release Official Statement On Sean Payton - The Spun

The Saints have released a statement on Sean Payton’s retirement. (Tweet below)

Sean Payton Has Television Aspirations After Stepping Down as Saints Coach - Sports Illustrated

Sean Payton has stated that he would like to have an opportunity to work on television.

WATCH: Saints Hall of Fame quarterback Archie Manning speaks on Sean Payton’s impact on New Orleans, Saints - WDSU

Former Saints player Archie Manning has spoken on the retirement of Sean Payton.

Saints owner’s heartfelt statement after Sean Payton stepped down - Clutch Points

Via NFL.com, Saints owner Gayle Benson has released a statement on Sean Payton’s retirement.

Is Allen the man to replace Payton for Saints? - NBC Sports

Mike Florio and Charean Williams discuss who could replace Sean Payton as head coach, with a specific look at defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.

