Fleur-de-Links, January 26: Sean Payton retires

New Orleans Saints News:
Sean Payton retires as Head Coach of the New Orleans Saints - Canal Street Chronicles
Sean Payton has announced his retirement as head coach of the team.
Sean Payton farewell press conference | opening statement - New Orleans Saints
A video of Sean Payton’s press conference where he announced his retirement.
Look: Saints Release Official Statement On Sean Payton - The Spun
The Saints have released a statement on Sean Payton’s retirement. (Tweet below)
Sean Payton Has Television Aspirations After Stepping Down as Saints Coach - Sports Illustrated
Sean Payton has stated that he would like to have an opportunity to work on television.
WATCH: Saints Hall of Fame quarterback Archie Manning speaks on Sean Payton’s impact on New Orleans, Saints - WDSU
Former Saints player Archie Manning has spoken on the retirement of Sean Payton.
Saints owner’s heartfelt statement after Sean Payton stepped down - Clutch Points
Via NFL.com, Saints owner Gayle Benson has released a statement on Sean Payton’s retirement.
Is Allen the man to replace Payton for Saints? - NBC Sports
Mike Florio and Charean Williams discuss who could replace Sean Payton as head coach, with a specific look at defensive coordinator Dennis Allen.
You became our coach after the biggest natural disaster in U.S. history hit our state— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 25, 2022
You forever changed the culture of our organization, bringing us to unbelievable heights
Our gratitude for the impact you have made on our state, city, & team is immeasurable#ThankYouSean pic.twitter.com/bQgRM2l9IF
The Who Dat Nation is the best fan base in the world! ⚜️ So thankful for 16 amazing years of memories in NOLA. The city where arms are always open & food is always offered. Thank you for taking our family in. #WhoDat @SeanPayton @Saints pic.twitter.com/8sNkWBzLj1— Meghan Payton (@meghanpayton7) January 25, 2022
That’s my HC! At the end of the day if Seans stepping away he has a master plan. Nothing but love for you Sean if this is it for you as my Hc then I thank you for drafting me, building phenomenal teams like ‘11 ‘18-21 first off the top of my head. 11 yrs my coach, forever RESPECT https://t.co/LXE2ubFjnN— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) January 25, 2022
Appreciate this man more than I can express, @SeanPayton wish you well on everything you do going forward! https://t.co/FUjgR9MJqu— DemarioDavis.eth (@demario__davis) January 26, 2022
Saints kicker Wil Lutz said he's grateful Sean Payton "took a wild chance on me 6 years ago, that's something I'll never take for granted. When he said, 'This kid will be here long after I'm gone' I was hoping he would be here longer." ...— Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) January 25, 2022
Loading comments...