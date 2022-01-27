Fleur-de-Links, January 27: Steve Gleason speaks on Sean Payton’s retirement

New Orleans Saints News:
Transcript: Quotes from Sean Payton’s closing press conference - New Orleans Saints
A transcript of Sean Payton’s speech announcing his retirement.
Sean Payton’s children discuss his decision to leave the Saints - WDSU
Sean Payton’s children, Connor and Meghan Payton, speak on their father’s decision to retire.
Seahawks Considered ‘Potential Buyers’ for 5-Time Pro Bowl RB - Heavy
NFL.com’s Nick Shook names the Seattle Seahawks as a “potential buyer” for Alvin Kamara, as the Saints are currently well over their salary cap and will need to find space.
Sean Payton talks 2006 Superdome reopening as we look back at his head coaching numbers after stepping down - New Orleans Saints
A video of Sean Payton speaking on the importance of the Superdome.
Sean Payton reveals one of his biggest regrets with Saints which turned out to be Patriots reward - CBS Sports
Sean Payton named the cutting of linebacker Rob Ninkovich as one of his biggest regrets during his time as Saints coach.
Steve Gleason thanks Sean Payton in emotional post - WDSU
Steve Gleason has released a statement via Facebook sharing his thoughts on Sean Payton.
Quarterback Drew Brees found his ideal coach in Sean Payton - New Orleans Saints
The Sean Payton locker room vibes were legendary ⚜️#ThankYouSean pic.twitter.com/Sa5eXedexq— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 26, 2022
The end of an incredible era in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/9FPnhRE6pb— NFL (@NFL) January 25, 2022
All Luv @SeanPayton Thank you for always preparing us for the past 10/11 of my yrs on the saints for every situation aka sid-jioux-a-Sean??? ♂️ pic.twitter.com/K78ChrTDOj— cameron jordan (@camjordan94) January 26, 2022
