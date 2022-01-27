 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News: Sean Payton announces retirement

Fleur-de-Links, January 27: Steve Gleason speaks on Sean Payton’s retirement

By Adam Dunnells
Atlanta Falcons v New Orleans Saints Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Transcript: Quotes from Sean Payton’s closing press conference - New Orleans Saints

A transcript of Sean Payton’s speech announcing his retirement.

Sean Payton’s children discuss his decision to leave the Saints - WDSU

Sean Payton’s children, Connor and Meghan Payton, speak on their father’s decision to retire.

Seahawks Considered ‘Potential Buyers’ for 5-Time Pro Bowl RB - Heavy

NFL.com’s Nick Shook names the Seattle Seahawks as a “potential buyer” for Alvin Kamara, as the Saints are currently well over their salary cap and will need to find space.

Sean Payton talks 2006 Superdome reopening as we look back at his head coaching numbers after stepping down - New Orleans Saints

A video of Sean Payton speaking on the importance of the Superdome.

Sean Payton reveals one of his biggest regrets with Saints which turned out to be Patriots reward - CBS Sports

Sean Payton named the cutting of linebacker Rob Ninkovich as one of his biggest regrets during his time as Saints coach.

Steve Gleason thanks Sean Payton in emotional post - WDSU

Steve Gleason has released a statement via Facebook sharing his thoughts on Sean Payton.

Quarterback Drew Brees found his ideal coach in Sean Payton - New Orleans Saints

Sean Payton shares his thoughts on his time with Sean Payton.

