Fans want to see a Hollywood matchup for the Super Bowl

There is no mistaking that the divisional round of the playoffs may have been one of the best weekends of football in recent memory. Not only did you have 3 walk off field goals by the road team, but the last game between the Chiefs and Bills looked like a Madden simulation more than real football. Those 2 teams combined for 25 points just in the last 2 minutes alone before Kansas City drove right down the field in OT for the game winner. How any remaining game could possibly top that seems unfeasible, but NFL fans at least have an inkling on who they want to see in the big game come February 13th.

It should really come as no surprise that out of the 4 remaining teams left standing the most desired matchup would be the Chiefs vs Rams. You have the 2nd biggest football market in Los Angeles, which is the host city for the Super Bowl, and the 2-time reigning AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs who have the league's best Quarterback in Patrick Mahomes. The storylines would be endless as the field would be littered with stars. Seeing how Mahomes, Tyrek Hill, and Travis Kelce look to score against the likes of Aaron Donald, Von Miller, and Jalen Ramsey would certainly be compelling made for TV viewing. Let’s not even discuss the OBJ factor which is a story within itself.

You also have legacy on the line. Mahomes would certainly like to atone for the team’s poor performance in last year’s Super Bowl. Think of the narratives that would exist if Mahomes were to lose back-to-back Super Bowls. Also, the city of L.A. has been itching for a football title as the Rams have not won a championship while in L.A. since 1951 which is before the Super Bowl era. I fact, they are only the 2nd team in NFL history to host the Super Bowl. Tampa Bay achieved that feat last season so seeing the league’s 2nd biggest market win a title in L.A. would be tantalizing for the NFL. There is some work to be done however before this becomes a reality.

The 49ers have absolutely owned the Rams in recent memory having won the last 6 matchups including a pivotal game in Week 18 that secured a playoff berth for San Francisco. Whether any of that psychology plays into the outcome of this game remains to be seen but the fact these matchups have been so one sided as of late cannot be ignored. What also cannot be ignored are the Cincinnati Bengals and their uber confident QB Joe Burrow. If anyone believes he can win, it’s Joe Cool and that confidence has trickled down to entire Bengals team who is looking to make the Super Bowl for the first time since 1989. Any combination of these matchups would certainly make a case for a compelling Super Bowl. We as fans can only hope that the games to come are just as good as the games we just saw.

