CSC Staff Picks: Neither conference championship picked unanimously

The postseason continues on despite the fact that the New Orleans Saints are no longer in it.

This week, the conference championship games are set to kickoff, with former LSU star Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals play Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC, while Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams host Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC.

While the majority of the CSC staff thinks Mahomes and Company will emerge out of the NFC, the AFC game offers a bit more intrigue, with the staff divided on who will come out victorious between Jimmy G. and Matthew Stafford.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Stafford’s Rams are favored by 3.5 points and Mahomes’s Chiefs are favored by a full touchdown and extra point.

Here are our live-updating picks:

