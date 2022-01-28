Fleur-de-Links, January 28: Cam Jordan pitches MVP on a move to New Orleans

The Saints are reportedly interested in Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for the head coach position.

While Sean Payton has committed to not coach in 2022, he has admitted that 2 teams have reached out to him, but the Dallas Cowboys were not one of the teams.

According to DraftKings, the Saints odds to win the Super Bowl in 2023 have not changed, despite the loss of Sean Payton.

Cam Jordan appeared on ESPN’s “Get Up” and made his pitch for Aaron Rodgers to come to the Saints and help the team to “pick” the new head coach for the Saints.

NFL Analyst and former NFL fullback Michael Robinson suggested that the Arizona Cardinals could try to trade for Alvin Kamara.

NFL analyst Nick Shook has proposed that the New York Jets might be interested in trying to acquire Alvin Kamara.

NFL fans react with surprise to the news that Sean Payton had not been contacted by the Dallas Cowboys.

Saints DE Cam Jordan has a pitch for Aaron Rodgers to come to New Orleans ⬇️ @camjordan94



"I heard he had some rifts with his last head coach, so I'm just saying, maybe come pick one out [in New Orleans]!" pic.twitter.com/Uw0RQwX1DF — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 27, 2022