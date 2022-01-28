 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News: Sean Payton announces retirement

Fleur-de-Links, January 28: Cam Jordan pitches MVP on a move to New Orleans

By Adam Dunnells
Carolina Panthers v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Report: Saints request interview with two candidates for head coaching job - WDSU

The Saints are reportedly interested in Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for the head coach position.

Amid Cowboys Rumors, Coach Sean Payton Says 2 NFL Teams Are Calling - Cowboy Maven

While Sean Payton has committed to not coach in 2022, he has admitted that 2 teams have reached out to him, but the Dallas Cowboys were not one of the teams.

New Orleans Saints 2023 Super Bowl Odds: Where Team Stands Without Sean Payton - Action Network

According to DraftKings, the Saints odds to win the Super Bowl in 2023 have not changed, despite the loss of Sean Payton.

Saints’ Cam Jordan makes pitch to Aaron Rodgers: Come ‘pick out’ next head coach - Fox News

Cam Jordan appeared on ESPN’s “Get Up” and made his pitch for Aaron Rodgers to come to the Saints and help the team to “pick” the new head coach for the Saints.

NFL Analyst Suggests New Orleans Saints Trade That Would Be A Lot Of Fun For Football Fans - Bro Bible

NFL Analyst and former NFL fullback Michael Robinson suggested that the Arizona Cardinals could try to trade for Alvin Kamara.

Jets Listed as ‘Potential Buyer’ for Superstar NFC Running Back - Heavy

NFL analyst Nick Shook has proposed that the New York Jets might be interested in trying to acquire Alvin Kamara.

NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton’s Surprising Admission - The Spun

NFL fans react with surprise to the news that Sean Payton had not been contacted by the Dallas Cowboys.

