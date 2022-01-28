Fleur-de-Links, January 28: Cam Jordan pitches MVP on a move to New Orleans

New Orleans Saints News:
Report: Saints request interview with two candidates for head coaching job - WDSU
The Saints are reportedly interested in Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn for the head coach position.
Amid Cowboys Rumors, Coach Sean Payton Says 2 NFL Teams Are Calling - Cowboy Maven
While Sean Payton has committed to not coach in 2022, he has admitted that 2 teams have reached out to him, but the Dallas Cowboys were not one of the teams.
New Orleans Saints 2023 Super Bowl Odds: Where Team Stands Without Sean Payton - Action Network
According to DraftKings, the Saints odds to win the Super Bowl in 2023 have not changed, despite the loss of Sean Payton.
Saints’ Cam Jordan makes pitch to Aaron Rodgers: Come ‘pick out’ next head coach - Fox News
Cam Jordan appeared on ESPN’s “Get Up” and made his pitch for Aaron Rodgers to come to the Saints and help the team to “pick” the new head coach for the Saints.
NFL Analyst Suggests New Orleans Saints Trade That Would Be A Lot Of Fun For Football Fans - Bro Bible
NFL Analyst and former NFL fullback Michael Robinson suggested that the Arizona Cardinals could try to trade for Alvin Kamara.
Jets Listed as ‘Potential Buyer’ for Superstar NFC Running Back - Heavy
NFL analyst Nick Shook has proposed that the New York Jets might be interested in trying to acquire Alvin Kamara.
NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton’s Surprising Admission - The Spun
NFL fans react with surprise to the news that Sean Payton had not been contacted by the Dallas Cowboys.
January 27, 2022
Saints DE Cam Jordan has a pitch for Aaron Rodgers to come to New Orleans ⬇️ @camjordan94— Get Up (@GetUpESPN) January 27, 2022
"I heard he had some rifts with his last head coach, so I'm just saying, maybe come pick one out [in New Orleans]!" pic.twitter.com/Uw0RQwX1DF
Tay Day @tayynation1 had a career seaspn with 570 receiving yards, three touchdown, and zero fumbles pic.twitter.com/jIwAUPXhPT— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 27, 2022
