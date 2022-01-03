Browns vs. Steelers: Monday Night Football open thread

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Cleveland Browns tonight in the City of Steel for this season’s Monday Night Football finale. Pittsburgh is clinging to hopes for an AFC Wild Card spot and will be eliminated with a loss. This is also likely the final game at Heinz Field for longtime Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger. Will Big Ben have one last home win in front of the Steeler faithful? Can the Browns avoid the season sweep to their divisional rival? Let’s tune in to find out!

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

Heinz Field - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - ESPN

