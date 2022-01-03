CSC’s fantasy studs and duds from Week 17

STUD: Alvin Kamara

Kamara turned in yet another great game running and catching the ball on Sunday on his way to an 18.5 point performance. A game clinching TD in the fourth quarter hopefully also clinched you your championship, as Kamara was able to turn in his first double digit performance in two weeks. For any leagues that play into the final week of the season, Kamara has another favorable matchup in Week 18 against a Falcons team ranked 24th against fantasy RBs and who just gave up 27 points to the Bills RBs in Week 17.

dud: D.J. Moore

The Saints defense once again stepped up and led the team to a victory, this week they did it by limiting the impact of wide receiver D.J. Moore. In Week 2, Moore was able to put up 79 yards and a touchdown on his way to scoring 17.9 fantasy points. This week, the Saints held Moore to just 3 catches for 29 yards as Sam Darnold failed to recreate the production he was able to have early in the season. If you were relying on Moore this week for your championship you may have been out of luck, and I would also not count on him next week against Tampa Bay if you happen to be playing.

How did your fantasy team do in Week 17? Let us know in the comments. Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Twitter @SaintsCSC, on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter at @HaydenReel.