Saints open as 4.5-point favorites against the Falcons

The New Orleans Saints (8-7), fresh off a division win over the Carolina Panthers, now have a chance to sneak into the playoffs into the final week of the season.

The Saints’ opponent this week, the Atlanta Falcons (7-9), already eliminated from the playoffs, now host the Saints with the hopes of playing spoiler.

With a San Francisco 49ers loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, the Saints can make it as the final seed in the postseason with a win against the Falcons. Despite the Falcons technically “not having anything to play for,” they will surely be giving the Saints their all this Sunday after a loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Despite the Saints offense struggling to put up points (averaging 10 points over the past three games), the Saints are 4.5-point road favorites against the Falcons this week according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

When the Saints and Falcons play each other, you can generally throw their records out of the window as evidenced by the Falcons’ upset win over the Saints earlier this season. Come Sunday, the Saints will be playing their hearts out for a shot to make the playoffs. The Falcons will be playing just a hard to keep the Saints out.

