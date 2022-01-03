Fleur-de-Links, January 3: Saints still in playoff contention

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints’ Defense Stymies Darnold in 18-10 Win Over the Panthers - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints defeated the Carolina Panthers in the second-to-last game of the regular season.
Saints starters Erik McCoy, Marcus Williams downgraded to out vs. Panthers due to COVID-19 - NOLA
In spite of many players returning from the COVID-19 list, some players were still out due to COVID-19, including Erik McCoy and Marcus Williams.
Saints vs. Panthers inactives: Cesar Ruiz the only healthy starting offensive lineman - Canal Street Chronicles
Tre’Quan Smith, Mark Ingran, Ian Book, Bradley Roby, Marcus Williams, Terron Armstead, and Erik McCoy were all inactive for the Saints in their game against the Carolina Panthers.
VIDEO: Saints playoff scenario and who the Black & Gold would face in the post season - WDSU
The easiest path for the Saints to the playoffs is for the Saints to defeat the Atlanta Falcons next week and for the San Francisco 49ers to lose to the Los Angeles Rams; the Saints would then likely play the Rams in the first round of the playoffs.
Week 17 Saints Power Rankings: Saints better than record, but injuries and COVID too much to overcome - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints remain near the middle of the pack in NFL Power Rankings, ranking between #18 and #22.
Gardner-Johnson reads Darnold perfectly on game-sealing INT - NFL
A clip of C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s game-sealing interception against the Carolina Panthers.
New Orleans Saints-Atlanta Falcons kickoff moved to 3:25 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9 - New Orleans Saints
A time has been announced for the Saints final regular season game; it will take place at the same time as the game between the 49ers and the Rams, another game with playoff implications for the Saints.
Cam Jordan is always a fun interview @Saints | #Saints pic.twitter.com/ckFLVh3yK2— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 3, 2022
That was @CamJordan94’s 10th sack of the season— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 2, 2022
This marks his 6th season with 10 or more sacks, tied with Rickey Jackson for the most in #Saints history #WPMOYChallenge pic.twitter.com/Mnqv0BB5u2
The #Saints defense with a tribute to Madden / @EAMaddenNFL on @CGJXXIII’s win-clinching INT #BudLightCelly pic.twitter.com/aToaclhiLp— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 3, 2022
