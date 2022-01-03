Fleur-de-Links, January 3: Saints still in playoff contention

The Saints defeated the Carolina Panthers in the second-to-last game of the regular season.

In spite of many players returning from the COVID-19 list, some players were still out due to COVID-19, including Erik McCoy and Marcus Williams.

Tre’Quan Smith, Mark Ingran, Ian Book, Bradley Roby, Marcus Williams, Terron Armstead, and Erik McCoy were all inactive for the Saints in their game against the Carolina Panthers.

The easiest path for the Saints to the playoffs is for the Saints to defeat the Atlanta Falcons next week and for the San Francisco 49ers to lose to the Los Angeles Rams; the Saints would then likely play the Rams in the first round of the playoffs.

The Saints remain near the middle of the pack in NFL Power Rankings, ranking between #18 and #22.

A clip of C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s game-sealing interception against the Carolina Panthers.

A time has been announced for the Saints final regular season game; it will take place at the same time as the game between the 49ers and the Rams, another game with playoff implications for the Saints.