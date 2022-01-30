Chiefs vs. Bengals: AFC Championship open thread

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Cincinnati Bengals in today’s AFC Championship Game. This is Kansas City’s fourth-consecutive AFC Championship Game, winning the conference title at home the past two years. This is Cincy’s first trip to the AFC Championship Game since the 1988 season where they moved on to face San Francisco in Super Bowl XXIII. Here’s to an exciting AFC title game!

Kickoff - 12:00pm PST / 2:00pm CST / 3:00pm EST

Location - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, Missouri

Network - CBS - Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Online Streaming: cbssports.com

Enjoy the AFC title game along with us!