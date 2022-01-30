Rams vs. 49ers: NFC Championship open thread

The Los Angeles Rams “host” the San Francisco 49ers in tonight’s NFC Championship Game. Los Angeles is coming into the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 2018 season. San Francisco is returning to the NFC Championship Game where they won just two years ago. The Niners are 6-0 against the Rams over the last six matchups and are looking to make it 7-0 in their home away from home at SoFi Stadium, this time with the NFC title on the line.

Kickoff - 3:30pm PST / 5:30pm CST / 6:30pm EST

SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California

Network - FOX - Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Online Streaming: foxsports.com

