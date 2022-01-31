Pre-Senior Bowl Week 2022 Saints Mock Draft

It’s senior bowl week! One of my favorite times of the year, every year! I’ll do one of these now at the start of the week, and another at the end to see some people who made their case to be picked!

Round 1, Pick 18 - QB Sam Howell, North Carolina

Sam Howell is still my QB1 for this class, despite some people backing off throughout the season. The main reason I feel he fell off is because of an exodus of talent and forcing them to change up their play style. Howell still has a ton of talent, and a cannon for an arm. I feel like he’s going to have a great week, given the chance by the coaching staffs. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again. If I had to put money on a quarterback from this class to have the best NFL career it would be Sam Howell.

You are probably too low on Sam Howell. pic.twitter.com/yZfNeV4imU — Nick Penticoff (@NickPenticoff) January 26, 2022

Round 2, Pick 49 - WR Jalen Tolbert, South Alabama

Big body. Small School. Great athlete. Perfect! he has everything that the New Orleans Saints want in a wide receiver. I’ve actually seen this combination of player and draft position suggested by some big names in draft coverage. I like the idea of Tolbert in black and gold a lot. He’s not as much of a project as one might think. He has performed and put up big numbers throughout his career.

Round 3, Pick 99 - OT Andrew Stueber, Michigan

So, this would be an interesting outcome and an idea to look at if Terron Armstead leaves in the off-season. The Saints could consider moving Ramczyk to the left side of the line. That of course would leave room for a right tackle, which they could find in Stueber. Michigan’s run game carried them deep into the season, and Stueber was a huge part of that success. Where he really succeeds though, is in the pass blocking game. I like his tool set a lot. He’s a great athlete, who we know the Saints value highly. He used to play basketball.

Big 4th down conversion.



Andrew Stueber gets a two-fer and Mike Ownenu just buries his man.



Hell of a job, men. pic.twitter.com/KnptOjU4hS — Due# (@JDue51) November 18, 2018

Round 4, Pick 116 - CB Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

Yes, he is named after the black mamba. Coby Bryant kind of went unappreciated with the top billing defender on the field always being Sauce Gardner. Fellow writer and good friend Ross Jackson gets excited about the idea of drafting Coby Bryant with the goal of him replacing PJ Williams. Ross cites his short area quickness, ability to play the slot, and ability to play off ball. During his time at Cincy, he caused 15 turnovers. I would not mind seeing Coby being a disruptor in the Saints defense. I’m eager to see how he fairs during the 1-on-1 drills during Senior Bowl week.

Round 4, Pick 134 - WR Reggie Roberson Jr, SMU

I love the idea of doubling up at receiver. Expect me to do that a bunch this off-season. Reggie caught my eye when watching James Proche like two years ago and he just hasn’t let up. Roberson is a leader on SMU that does it all and has a wide skill set. He had his worst season on film during 2021, but SMU in total was just kind of rough at times. He would be a great piece for a WR room that is growing and needs fresh legs.

SMU WR Reggie Roberson (#21) wasn't targeted quite as often this year coming off an injury but he still had some fun moments. Here he shows off a nice inside release with a great burst after the catch. #PonyUpDallas pic.twitter.com/WYFhslaqji — Nick Price (@PriceCheck3) January 26, 2022

Round 5, Pick 159 - RB Zaquandre White, South Carolina

One take that I’m sticking with is that the Saints are going to draft a running back this year. Zaquandre White fits the mold that I would think the Saints would be trying to fill. His 6’1 215 lb. frame lends to his playstyle of just running through people. He is surprisingly agile for his size, however. We don’t know what the Saints run game will look like next year, but what I imagine for the team is exemplified by White’s tape.

Zaquandre White out of 12 personnel

◾Acceleration through to the 2nd lvl

◾Contact balance

◾Directing traffic in the open field #NFLDraft#NFLDraft2022 #DraftTwitter pic.twitter.com/ygptFFe9Yr — EJHolt_Draft (@EJunkie215) January 28, 2022

Round 6, Pick 214 - DL PJ Mustipher, Penn State

We all know the Saints love their underappreciated defensive lineman, and that’s definitely what’s happening in Happy Valley with PJ Mustipher. He has a good size to move around the DL with New Orleans at 6’4 320. Mustipher is a former wrestler if you want a base level of athleticism that he brings. He was a two-time All-American wrestler in high school, and also owns the fastest pin in school history.

PJ Mustipher forces the fumble, Jan Johnson recovers and Penn State is in business pic.twitter.com/7K60BP5cFT — Ben Ferree (@BFerree_) October 13, 2019

Round 7, Pick 233 - TE Grant Calcaterrra, SMU

Grant is like the perfect late round pick in my opinion. He’s a talented athlete that at one point had to retire from football due to a concussion. His career plans after retirement were to become a fireman in his hometown. He then was cleared to play again, which led to his transfer from Oklahoma to SMU. I was a big fan of his pre-retirement, and still see it in him as he knocks the rust off. Could not ask for a better 7th round pick for in my opinion. Could look to see him play himself into a better draft position during this week in Mobile.

TE Grant Calcaterra last played almost two years ago while at Oklahoma. Now at #SMU, he’s picked up right where he left off.



3 catches for 51 yards and 2 TDs in his return tonight. Love the athletic body control at that size. pic.twitter.com/HU3BLbp98O — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) September 5, 2021

