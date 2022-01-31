Odds released for new Saints 2022 head coach

For the first time since the 2005 offseason, the New Orleans Saints do not know who their head coach will be after the retirement of Sean Payton.

Our pals over at DraftKing Sportsbook think they have a good idea, though. Current Defensive Coordinator Dennis Allen is considered the overwhelming favorite to become the next head coach for the New Orleans Saints (+150). This makes sense considering Sean Payton’s casual endorsement of Dennis Allen for the job, Allen’s familiarity with the roster and personnel, and his prior experience - all be it not great experience - as a head coach in the past.

I personally agree with the fact that Allen should be considered the favorite to get the spot. Beyond that, I’d have a bit of issue with the names behind him. Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator and New Orleans native Eric Bienemy is considered the next favorite (+400), with former Saints defensive back coach Aaron Glenn (+550), and former Saints quarterbacks coach Joe Lombardi (+650) rounding out the top four. Arizona Cardinals defense coordinator Vance Joseph and former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores tie for the fifth-best odds (+700).

Personally, I would have a hard time seeing someone like Glenn or Lombardi come on board and skip Dennis Allen in line for the head coaching gig. If Dennis Allen doesn’t get the head coaching job, it’s hard to imagine him staying in the building under someone new. If the Saints front office determines they cannot afford to let Allen leave the team, then they have to make him the new head coach. That being said, I would consider former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores to be the next favorite for the spot (but a distant second).

Flores has more recent head coaching experience and had a more successful tenure in Miami than Dennis Allen had with the Raiders in Allen’s past head coaching role. Flores also would be likely to have his own group of people he would want to bring in to fill out coordinator spots, so the Saints could decide that the possible departure of Allen for greener pastures is something they could handle.

Essentially, this all boils down to whether the Saints want to tear everything down, not in terms of the roster, but by way of philosophy. Dennis Allen represents a continuation of the Sean Payton Era, and for the Saints front office, maybe that’s what they prefer. If Mickey Loomis and Company instead want a completely new, fresh start, look for Brian Flores, or even Eric Bienemy to be given significant consideration.

Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.