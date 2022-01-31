Fleur-de-Links, January 31: Saints GM speaks on Sean Payton’s retirement

Echoing similar statements made after the departure of Drew Brees, Mickey Loomis has said that the Saints are not looking to rebuild following the retirement of Sean Payton.

A recap of Kwon Alexander’s 2021 season and how it compares to previous seasons.

Sean Payton and Michael Thomas have exchanged a departing message with each other on Twitter.

Sean Payton’s decision to retire from the New Orleans Saints reportedly came after a vacation.

Sean Payton took out a full page ad in the New Orleans newspaper with a message for Saints fans.

A video of Sean Payton’s short cameo in his biopic Home Team is available.

The Saints have reportedly requested an interview with former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores in their search for a new head coach.

Saints players thank @SeanPayton ⚜️#ThankYouSean pic.twitter.com/vBjqH3rwOI — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 28, 2022

Sean Payton placed an ad in the paper to thank the city of New Orleans pic.twitter.com/zMlfJFhYh8 — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) January 30, 2022