Fleur-de-Links, January 31: Saints GM speaks on Sean Payton’s retirement

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints Won’t Enter Full Rebuild After Sean Payton Retirement, GM Mickey Loomis Says - Bleacher Report
Echoing similar statements made after the departure of Drew Brees, Mickey Loomis has said that the Saints are not looking to rebuild following the retirement of Sean Payton.
Linebacker Kwon Alexander has best season since 2017 | Saints Player Season Recap 2021 - New Orleans Saints
A recap of Kwon Alexander’s 2021 season and how it compares to previous seasons.
Sean Payton’s Message For Michael Thomas Is Going Viral - The Spun
Sean Payton and Michael Thomas have exchanged a departing message with each other on Twitter.
Sean Payton Decided to Leave the New Orleans Saints After ‘He Played Golf, He Drank Tequila’ in Cabo, According to NFL Insider Tom Pelissero - Sportscasting
Sean Payton’s decision to retire from the New Orleans Saints reportedly came after a vacation.
Sean Payton thanks city of New Orleans in Sunday’s paper: ‘It’s been a great ride’ - NOLA
Sean Payton took out a full page ad in the New Orleans newspaper with a message for Saints fans.
WATCH: Sean Payton’s Cameo Appearance in ‘Home Team’ - Saints News Network
A video of Sean Payton’s short cameo in his biopic Home Team is available.
Saints request interview with Dolphins’ former head coach Brian Flores - WDSU
The Saints have reportedly requested an interview with former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores in their search for a new head coach.
