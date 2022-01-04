LSU vs. Kansas State: Texas Bowl open thread

Tonight, the LSU Tigers (6-6) face the Kansas State Wildcats (7-5) in the TaxAct Texas Bowl. It may not be one of the prestigious bowl games LSU fans have become accustomed to, but it is a bowl game nonetheless, and the only one on today’s schedule. It is also the final bowl game before next Monday’s National Championship Game. Let’s see if the Tigers can win one more game before the Brian Kelly era begins in Baton Rouge.

TaxAct Texas Bowl

LSU vs. Kansas St.

NRG Stadium - Houston, Texas

Game Time: 6:00pm PST / 8:00pm CST / 9:00pm EST

Network: ESPN

Odds: LSU +3.5; O/U 48, courtesy of DraftKings sportsbook

Enjoy the game and Geaux Tigers!