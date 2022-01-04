Social media reactions to Saints win over Panthers

Step one for the New Orleans Saints on their path to the post season is now complete: beating the Carolina Panthers. To keep their season alive, New Orleans was tasked with overcoming the NFC South opponent that embarrassed them earlier in the season. Not only did New Orleans do this, but the defense shined as they have over the course of this season carrying the Saints to an 18 -10 victory.

Elsewhere around the league, the Vikings lost to the Panthers which helped the Saints a bit as well. At this present moment, the Saints are in prime position to sneak into the post season with a win over Atlanta this Sunday and a 49ers loss against the Rams. For now, let’s dive into the social media reactions from last night’s game.

Cam Jordan has been balling of late. — Chris Rosvoglou (@RosvoglouReport) January 2, 2022

Cam Jordan before Covid vs Cam Jordan after Covid pic.twitter.com/ulkiY9waQk — Jacob Sumlin⚜️ (@jmsumlin56) January 3, 2022

Cam Jordan been on a tear since coming back from Covid.



That man must needed some PTO — Ryan (@datboywolf) January 3, 2022

Finally, a Saints touchdown pic.twitter.com/Sbaz3hEYhp — John Hendrix (@JohnJHendrix) January 2, 2022

Saints S C.J. Gardner-Johnson said after they allowed some gains early, message was "Tackle better... and play with passion. Sometimes it's about Xs and Os, sometimes it's about passion. ... That first touchdown pissed us off."



(Carolina didn't score again over final 43 minutes) — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) January 3, 2022

Saints really got a chance at this post season — FBT (@atamuotaf_b) January 3, 2022

Saints win. The 49ers will enter the final week of the regular season without having clinched. Drama to the finish line — David Lombardi (@LombardiHimself) January 3, 2022

Legendary Saints win‼️ — Kwon Alexander (@kwon) January 3, 2022

Next up, is the regular season finale with what seems to be the universe on the line. The only thing standing in the way of the Saints and a post season appearance (outside of a 49ers win/loss) are their bitter rivals: the Atlanta Falcons,

The Saints will head to Atlanta to hopefully lock up a playoff berth at 3:25 CT. This will surely be a fun time. I’ll be back next week for the final social media reactions post of the regular season. For now, enjoy the victory Monday! Who Dat.

