Social media reactions to Saints win over Panthers

Playoff hopes are still alive!

By Sterling Mclymont
/ new
NFL: Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Step one for the New Orleans Saints on their path to the post season is now complete: beating the Carolina Panthers. To keep their season alive, New Orleans was tasked with overcoming the NFC South opponent that embarrassed them earlier in the season. Not only did New Orleans do this, but the defense shined as they have over the course of this season carrying the Saints to an 18 -10 victory.

Elsewhere around the league, the Vikings lost to the Panthers which helped the Saints a bit as well. At this present moment, the Saints are in prime position to sneak into the post season with a win over Atlanta this Sunday and a 49ers loss against the Rams. For now, let’s dive into the social media reactions from last night’s game.

Next up, is the regular season finale with what seems to be the universe on the line. The only thing standing in the way of the Saints and a post season appearance (outside of a 49ers win/loss) are their bitter rivals: the Atlanta Falcons,

The Saints will head to Atlanta to hopefully lock up a playoff berth at 3:25 CT. This will surely be a fun time. I’ll be back next week for the final social media reactions post of the regular season. For now, enjoy the victory Monday! Who Dat.

