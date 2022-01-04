Fleur-de-Links, January 4: Saints safety speaks on win

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints open as 4.5-point favorites against the Falcons - Canal Street Chronicles
In spite of being the away team, the Saints are currently 4.5-point favorites in their final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Taysom Hill Throws Touchdown Pass, Leads Saints To Win Over Panthers - KSL Sports
Taysom Hill completed a touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara, the first touchdown pass by the Saints since their game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13.
Saints have one path to the playoffs. Here’s how they can secure the No. 7 seed. - NOLA
An in-depth description of how the Saints can make the playoffs.
‘Pissed off’ New Orleans Saints defense extends postseason hopes again - ESPN
C.J. Gardner-Johnson says that the Carolina Panthers touchdown “pissed us off,” while speaking on the team’s victory.
New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers postgame quotes: Sean Payton, Taysom Hill, Cam Jordan, Demario Davis, C.J. Gardner-Johnson | 2021 NFL Week 17 - New Orleans Saints
Sean Payton, Taysom Hill, Cam Jordan, Demario Davis, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson all speak on the Saints win over the Carolina Panthers.
Why didn’t Marcus Williams and Erik McCoy play after they were activated off the COVID list? - NOLA
Despite Marcus Williams and Erik McCoy being activated off of the COVID-19 list, Sean Payton explains that they were kept out of the game intentionally.
Saints are Rams’ most likely opponent in wild-card round - Rams Wire
If the Saints make it to the playoffs, the Los Angeles Rams continue to be the most likely team opponent for them.
The #Saints have fielded 57 starters this season, but what's most impressive is their record compared to similar teams, 2019 Dolphins (56) and 2021 Texans (56).— Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) January 4, 2022
2019 Dolphins: 5-11
2021 Texans: 4-12 w/ 1 game left
2021 Saints: 8-8 and competing for a playoff spot
Aye and tell the Panthers NOT TO EVER HUDDLE UP ON OUR LOGO AGAIN @camjordan94 MIGHT GET VIOLENT NEXT TIME I SEE THAT— Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) January 3, 2022
Sean Payton on @WWLAMFM tonight, talking two weeks later about how ridiculous Week 16 was: “I’ll write a book someday on that game." #Saints— Jeff Nowak (@Jeff_Nowak) January 4, 2022
