Fleur-de-Links, January 4: Saints safety speaks on win

In spite of being the away team, the Saints are currently 4.5-point favorites in their final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Taysom Hill completed a touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara, the first touchdown pass by the Saints since their game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13.

An in-depth description of how the Saints can make the playoffs.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson says that the Carolina Panthers touchdown “pissed us off,” while speaking on the team’s victory.

Sean Payton, Taysom Hill, Cam Jordan, Demario Davis, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson all speak on the Saints win over the Carolina Panthers.

Despite Marcus Williams and Erik McCoy being activated off of the COVID-19 list, Sean Payton explains that they were kept out of the game intentionally.

If the Saints make it to the playoffs, the Los Angeles Rams continue to be the most likely team opponent for them.

The #Saints have fielded 57 starters this season, but what's most impressive is their record compared to similar teams, 2019 Dolphins (56) and 2021 Texans (56).



2019 Dolphins: 5-11

2021 Texans: 4-12 w/ 1 game left

2021 Saints: 8-8 and competing for a playoff spot — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) January 4, 2022

Aye and tell the Panthers NOT TO EVER HUDDLE UP ON OUR LOGO AGAIN @camjordan94 MIGHT GET VIOLENT NEXT TIME I SEE THAT — Ceedy Duce. (@CGJXXIII) January 3, 2022