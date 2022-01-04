 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, January 4: Saints safety speaks on win

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Green Bay Packers v New Orleans Saints Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Saints open as 4.5-point favorites against the Falcons - Canal Street Chronicles

In spite of being the away team, the Saints are currently 4.5-point favorites in their final regular season game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Taysom Hill Throws Touchdown Pass, Leads Saints To Win Over Panthers - KSL Sports

Taysom Hill completed a touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara, the first touchdown pass by the Saints since their game against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13.

Saints have one path to the playoffs. Here’s how they can secure the No. 7 seed. - NOLA

An in-depth description of how the Saints can make the playoffs.

‘Pissed off’ New Orleans Saints defense extends postseason hopes again - ESPN

C.J. Gardner-Johnson says that the Carolina Panthers touchdown “pissed us off,” while speaking on the team’s victory.

New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers postgame quotes: Sean Payton, Taysom Hill, Cam Jordan, Demario Davis, C.J. Gardner-Johnson | 2021 NFL Week 17 - New Orleans Saints

Sean Payton, Taysom Hill, Cam Jordan, Demario Davis, and C.J. Gardner-Johnson all speak on the Saints win over the Carolina Panthers.

Why didn’t Marcus Williams and Erik McCoy play after they were activated off the COVID list? - NOLA

Despite Marcus Williams and Erik McCoy being activated off of the COVID-19 list, Sean Payton explains that they were kept out of the game intentionally.

Saints are Rams’ most likely opponent in wild-card round - Rams Wire

If the Saints make it to the playoffs, the Los Angeles Rams continue to be the most likely team opponent for them.

