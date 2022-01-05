[WATCH] The Saints fans are Rams fans for one week and one week only

So, this is what it’s like to make a deal with the devil, eh?

In order for the New Orleans Saints to make the playoffs, not only do we have to beat our dreaded rival the Atlanta Falcons, but we need help from the Los Angeles Rams of all teams to beat the San Francisco 49ers.

In an ironic twist of fate, should we actually catch a break for once and have these two scenarios come to fruition, we would then play the Rams in the first round of the NFL Playoffs.

We’ll worry about that should it actually happen. But for now, for “Just One Week”, we...ugh...I can’t even type it, much less say it...

... We are Rams fans! Yuck! Go Rams. Or better yet, Beat the 49ers! Yeah, that sounds better. BEAT THE 49ERS!

Of course though, the Rams and their fans are enjoying every bit of this ironic predicament we are in, and a few are milking this week for all it’s worth:

*shudders*

Just One Week! Just one week...

