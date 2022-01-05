CSC’s fantasy league recap: Final Round

This is the Falcons Fault-Hayden Reel: 122.68

Rob Gronkowski earns a ring even more meaningful than the one he got last year, congratulations

vs.

Team Two First Place-Brian Pavek: 110.96

I swear this wasn’t rigged. D.K. Metcalf has his best game of the year at the best possible time while Elijah Mitchell returns from injury to pitch in 20 points. Rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown continued his excellent close to the season to complete yet another playoffs comeback for This is the Falcons Fault. Down over 50 points at the conclusion of the early slate of games, Metcalf and St. Brown combining for 5 touchdowns made up the difference as Austin Ekeler and Zach Ertz were unable to keep pace. I’d say a team that streamed three different replacement QBs in the playoffs, had only one player finish in the top 10 in their position, and started 0-4 is a surprising champion.

Super Bowl MVP: Amon-Ra St. Brown, This is the Falcons Fault (31.4 points)

Super Bowl LVP: Jaylen Waddle, Team Two First Place (6.2 points)

FINAL STANDINGS:

1-This is the Falcons Fault-Hayden Reel

2-Team Two First Place-Brian Pavek

3-Bishop Sycamore Centurions-Andrew Bell

4-CeeDeez Lutz-Greg Layfield

5-Team Dunnells-Chris Dunnells

6-Ask the Cook-Chris Conner

7-Mr. Chow-Tina Howell

8-Team Sanders-Dylan Sanders

9-Green Bay LiveLaughLove-Kevin Skiver

10-Instant Kamara-Nic Jennings

11-Team Ertle-Brenden Ertle

12-You Winston You Lose Some-Ross Jackson

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Twitter @SaintsCSC, on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. As always, you can follow me on Twitter at @HaydenReel.