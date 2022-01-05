 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Fleur-de-Links, January 5th: Former Saints defensive tackle signs with Dallas Cowboys

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights - Sports Illustrated

A comprehensive look at betting options and odds for the final Saints game of the regular season.

Saints transcripts: Sean Payton conference call with local media | Monday, Jan. 3 - New Orleans Saints

A transcript of the conference call between Sean Payton and local media where Sean Payton discusses the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers.

Brett Maher has stabilized the Saints kicking situation ‘one kick at a time’ - NOLA

Looking at how Brett Maher has affected the Saints kicking situation for the 2021 season.

Cowboys Sign Ex-Saints Versatile Defender Ahead of the Playoffs - Heavy

Former Saints defensive tackle Josiah Bronson has reportedly signed with the Dallas Cowboys.

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton planning normal practice week ahead of season finale at Atlanta - New Orleans Saints

Sean Payton has said that, despite how COVID-19 has impacted the team in the last couple of weeks, he still plans on holding a normal week of practice ahead of the team’s final regular season game.

No Who Dat chant? What gives? Saints say Sunday’s missed pre-game tradition an ‘oversight’ - NOLA

The Saints win over the Carolina Panthers was the first time that a pre-game “Who Dat” chant was noticeably missed, but Sean Payton says that it was not on purpose.

Jets Should Pursue Polarizing Former No. 1 Pick QB in 2022, Says Analyst - Heavy

NFL analyst Steven Ruiz says that the New York Jets should try to sign Jameis Winston ahead of the 2022 season.

