Fleur-de-Links, January 5th: Former Saints defensive tackle signs with Dallas Cowboys

New Orleans Saints News:
New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Week 18 Odds, Plays and Insights - Sports Illustrated
A comprehensive look at betting options and odds for the final Saints game of the regular season.
Saints transcripts: Sean Payton conference call with local media | Monday, Jan. 3 - New Orleans Saints
A transcript of the conference call between Sean Payton and local media where Sean Payton discusses the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers.
Brett Maher has stabilized the Saints kicking situation ‘one kick at a time’ - NOLA
Looking at how Brett Maher has affected the Saints kicking situation for the 2021 season.
Cowboys Sign Ex-Saints Versatile Defender Ahead of the Playoffs - Heavy
Former Saints defensive tackle Josiah Bronson has reportedly signed with the Dallas Cowboys.
New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton planning normal practice week ahead of season finale at Atlanta - New Orleans Saints
Sean Payton has said that, despite how COVID-19 has impacted the team in the last couple of weeks, he still plans on holding a normal week of practice ahead of the team’s final regular season game.
No Who Dat chant? What gives? Saints say Sunday’s missed pre-game tradition an ‘oversight’ - NOLA
The Saints win over the Carolina Panthers was the first time that a pre-game “Who Dat” chant was noticeably missed, but Sean Payton says that it was not on purpose.
Jets Should Pursue Polarizing Former No. 1 Pick QB in 2022, Says Analyst - Heavy
NFL analyst Steven Ruiz says that the New York Jets should try to sign Jameis Winston ahead of the 2022 season.
⚡️⚡️ @CallawayMarquez #Saints | @PanzuraStorage pic.twitter.com/2xBPiwWCzk— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 5, 2022
CJGJ is INCREDIBLE at getting people to break.— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 4, 2022
"He's playing chess.. attacking mind, body & soul" ~@camjordan94#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE #Saints pic.twitter.com/7J5K9VqzXM
@PjWilliams_26 pic.twitter.com/Qut1DoMCOY— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 4, 2022
