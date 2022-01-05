Fleur-de-Links, January 5th: Former Saints defensive tackle signs with Dallas Cowboys

A comprehensive look at betting options and odds for the final Saints game of the regular season.

A transcript of the conference call between Sean Payton and local media where Sean Payton discusses the team’s win over the Carolina Panthers.

Looking at how Brett Maher has affected the Saints kicking situation for the 2021 season.

Former Saints defensive tackle Josiah Bronson has reportedly signed with the Dallas Cowboys.

Sean Payton has said that, despite how COVID-19 has impacted the team in the last couple of weeks, he still plans on holding a normal week of practice ahead of the team’s final regular season game.

The Saints win over the Carolina Panthers was the first time that a pre-game “Who Dat” chant was noticeably missed, but Sean Payton says that it was not on purpose.

NFL analyst Steven Ruiz says that the New York Jets should try to sign Jameis Winston ahead of the 2022 season.