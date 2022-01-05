Saints DE Cam Jordan named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for 2nd time in 3 weeks

New Orleans Saints DE Cam Jordan has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for the 2nd time in 3 weeks. In the 18-10 win against Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Jordan had eight tackles (six solo), three tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks, the 2nd highest single-game total of his career. This is the 4th time in his career that Jordan has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

Jordan currently has 11.5 sacks this season and leads the league with 7.5 sacks since December 19th.

Cam Jordan is also the Saints nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award as well as one of the 8 finalists for the NFL’s Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

