CSC Staff Picks, Week 18: Saints predicted to sneak into playoffs

The New Orleans Saints have had a crazy 2021 season and still have a chance to make the postseason.

Despite getting displaced to start the season and missing the final preseason game to a natural disaster; despite losing your starting quarterback for the year less than halfway through the season; despite your star wide receiver for the entire season due to offseason surgery. The New Orleans Saints can make the playoffs if they beat the division rival Atlanta Falcons on Sunday and receive a bit of help from the Los Angeles Rams facing the San Francisco 49ers.

The Falcons, already eliminated from postseason contention, would love nothing more than to end the Saints season short of a playoff berth, so you can bet Atlanta will be playing their hearts out.

Here are our live-updating picks:

Last year, we had a celebrity guest join us each week to make picks for that week’s games. This year, we’re going to do something differently, where we’ll have a reader of Canal Street Chronicles make picks and track how our readers stack up with the staff here at CSC. This week, we have Scott Folk, @hsfolk on Twitter, joining us to make picks as we continue the 2021 season.

Here are Scott’s picks this week:

Saints, Bills, Bengals, Packers, Patriots, Vikings, Washington, Cowboys, Buccaneers, Colts, Ravens, Titans, Chiefs, Raiders, Rams, and Cardinals

That means the majority of the CSC staff - and our special guest - predict the 2021 New Orleans Saints to make the playoffs.

Thanks to Tallysight for helping keep track with all of our picks each week and offering this super awesome graphic.

