Fleur-de-Links, January 6: Saints safety speaks on Week 18 matchup

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints vs. Falcons Wednesday injury report: Ryan Ramczyk returns to practice - Canal Street Chronicles
Marcus Davenport, Terron Armstead, Bradley Roby, and P.J. Williams did not practice on Wednesday.
Ryan Ramczyk returns to practice, 4 Saints absent from Wednesday’s session - NOLA
Ryan Ramczyk was notable by his absence from the Saints injury report for the first time in multiple weeks.
Saints star Cameron Jordan’s unrelenting outreach across New Orleans reflects Man of the Year spirit - NFL
A profile on Cam Jordan’s community outreach in New Orleans in honor of his Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination.
Saints transcripts: Taysom Hill, Kwon Alexander and Christian Ringo media availability| Wednesday, Jan. 5 - New Orleans Saints
Taysom Hill, Kwon Alexander, and Christian Ringo speak on the upcoming game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Falcons LISTEN: Will Sunday be Matt Ryan’s Final Game in Atlanta? - Falcon Report
Atlanta Falcons fans suspect that the Week 18 game against the Saints could be Matt Ryan’s final game with the the team, which could affect how he plays.
NFL Network: C.J. Gardner-Johnson on Week 18 preparation vs. Atlanta, trash talking and Tom Brady - New Orleans Saints
C.J. Gardner-Johnson appeared on the NFL Network to speak on the upcoming game between the Atlanta Falcons.
Saints DE Cam Jordan named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for 2nd time in 3 weeks - Canal Street Chronicles
Cam Jordan has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for the 2nd time in 3 weeks and for the 4th time in his career.
Continue to vote for @camjordan94 for #WPMOY with a retweet! ⚜️#WPMOYChallenge Jordan#WPMOYChallenge Jordan#WPMOYChallenge Jordan#WPMOYChallenge Jordan #Saints pic.twitter.com/TQkzj2yaNp— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 6, 2022
Gayle Benson and the entire New Orleans Saints family are saddened to hear of the death of Lawrence Brooks.— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 5, 2022
The 112-year-old was the oldest known U.S. veteran.
He was a hero to us and a great supporter of our city and team pic.twitter.com/0999URzjpE
Saints get in the playoffs with a win & 49ers loss to the Rams. Highlighting on NFL Now some of the adversity Saints have overcome on and off the field to even be in this position: pic.twitter.com/ybfcXCU699— Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 5, 2022
