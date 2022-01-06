Fleur-de-Links, January 6: Saints safety speaks on Week 18 matchup

Marcus Davenport, Terron Armstead, Bradley Roby, and P.J. Williams did not practice on Wednesday.

Ryan Ramczyk was notable by his absence from the Saints injury report for the first time in multiple weeks.

A profile on Cam Jordan’s community outreach in New Orleans in honor of his Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination.

Taysom Hill, Kwon Alexander, and Christian Ringo speak on the upcoming game against the Atlanta Falcons.

Atlanta Falcons fans suspect that the Week 18 game against the Saints could be Matt Ryan’s final game with the the team, which could affect how he plays.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson appeared on the NFL Network to speak on the upcoming game between the Atlanta Falcons.

Cam Jordan has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for the 2nd time in 3 weeks and for the 4th time in his career.

Gayle Benson and the entire New Orleans Saints family are saddened to hear of the death of Lawrence Brooks.



The 112-year-old was the oldest known U.S. veteran.



He was a hero to us and a great supporter of our city and team pic.twitter.com/0999URzjpE — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 5, 2022