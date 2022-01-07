Fleur-de-Links, January 7: Saints send a gift to Thomas Morstead

For the final week of the regular season, the Saints remain in the middle of the pack in NFL Power Rankings, ranking between #19 and #16.

The New Orleans Saints and Crown Royal have partnered to deliver game tickets, gift cards, and more to local community contributors.

Terron Armstead, Marcus Davenport, Mark Ingram, Bradley Roby, and P.J. Williams all did not practice on Thursday.

Thomas Morstead has Tweeted a picture of himself with a king cake sent to him by the New Orleans Saints. (Tweet below)

Cam Jordan and Kwon Alexander share their thoughts on the upcoming game between the Saints and the Atlanta Falcons.

Cam Jordan, Marquez Callaway, and Deonte Harris all share their thoughts on the upcoming final game of the regular season.

Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts has been upgraded to limited on Thursday’s injury report, but starting left guard Jalen Mayfield did not practice.