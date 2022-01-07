Fleur-de-Links, January 7: Saints send a gift to Thomas Morstead

New Orleans Saints News:
Week 18 Saints Power Rankings: Polarizing Saints spawning wild takes - Canal Street Chronicles
For the final week of the regular season, the Saints remain in the middle of the pack in NFL Power Rankings, ranking between #19 and #16.
New Orleans Saints, Crown Royal reward community leaders during 2021 season - New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Crown Royal have partnered to deliver game tickets, gift cards, and more to local community contributors.
Saints Thursday Injury Report for Week 18 - Saints News Network
Terron Armstead, Marcus Davenport, Mark Ingram, Bradley Roby, and P.J. Williams all did not practice on Thursday.
Saints send king cake to former punter ahead of Saints-Falcons season finale - NOLA
Thomas Morstead has Tweeted a picture of himself with a king cake sent to him by the New Orleans Saints. (Tweet below)
‘Last time we played him, he was in his bag’ Saints prepare for Matt Ryan - BR Proud
Cam Jordan and Kwon Alexander share their thoughts on the upcoming game between the Saints and the Atlanta Falcons.
Saints transcripts: Cam Jordan, Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris media availability| Thursday, Jan. 6
Cam Jordan, Marquez Callaway, and Deonte Harris all share their thoughts on the upcoming final game of the regular season.
Saints at Falcons Injury Update: Good News on Kyle Pitts - Falcon Report
Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts has been upgraded to limited on Thursday’s injury report, but starting left guard Jalen Mayfield did not practice.
Touché @saints #Falcons #Saints #Rivalry pic.twitter.com/uObFq2bq5m— Thomas Morstead (@thomasmorstead) January 6, 2022
Wishing our guy @Jaboowins a very happy birthday! #Saints | @Invisalign pic.twitter.com/LKo2jihyqI— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) January 6, 2022
Non more deserving!!! Get those votes in ppl. https://t.co/Lp3H5gWv4D— DemarioDavis.eth (@demario__davis) January 6, 2022
