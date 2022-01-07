Week 18 Bold Predictions

Here are the Canal St. Chronicles staff bold predictions for Sunday’s matchup of the New Orleans Saints vs. the Atlanta Falcons in the regular season finale.

Me:

Cam Jordan gets 3 more sacks.

Taysom throws a game-winning TD.

Chris Dunnells:

Saints win and Rams lose.

Matt Ryan gets sacked none and lights up the Saints defense, crushing our hearts.

Tina Howell:

Saints Win, Rams Win. Saints miraculously make the playoffs after a crazy season.

Matthew Terry:

Cam gets 3 sacks.

Alvin Kamara has 200 total yards.

Hayden Reel:

Saints shutout Falcons.

Gregory Layfield

Saints dominate the falcons but the Niners upset the Rams, ending the Saints season.

Wallace Delery:

Paulson Adebo gets two interceptions.

Ross Jackson:

Taysom Hill has 300 passing yards.

Teams total more than 60 points combined in barnburner shootout of old.

What are your bold predictions? Let us know in the comments.