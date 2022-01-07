Saints at Falcons Final injury report: Ryan Ramczyk questionable to play

The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons have released their final injury report ahead of their divisional showdown on Sunday. The Saints finally get some good news on the offensive line, though things will still hang in the balance until Sunday.

Saints injury report:



OUT

Terron Armstead

Bradley Roby

P.J. Williams



QUESTIONABLE

Marcus Davenport

Ryan Ramczyk

Mark Ingram pic.twitter.com/DTLfiLTL4L — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) January 7, 2022

All-Pro right tackle Ryan Ramczyk has been listed as questionable for the New Orleans Saints. A big development for an offensive line that had only one of its seven starters available last week in their win over the Carolina Panthers. The Saints will already get center Erik McCoy back as he is off of the COVID-19/Reserve list, and now could be getting back another big piece of their front five.

Unfortunately, left tackle and All-Pro bookend opposite Ramczyk Terron Armstead will be out this weekend. Armstead will miss seven of the team’s final nine. games of the season.

New Orleans does have a chance to make the playoffs this weekend with a win and some help from the Los Angeles Rams. So, perhaps the Saints could maintain Ramczyk into the playoffs and add back Terron Armstead in Los Angeles for the wildcard round. Even though they may not be able to team up to help the Saints get to the postseason, they could be a large factor if they get there.

The Saints will also be without defensive backs Bradley Roby and PJ Williams. Williams started in place of free safety Marcus Williams last week, subbing in for Malcolm Jenkins at strong safety the week before. New Orleans will miss the veteran’s versatility. Roby also missed last week. With Roby and Williams out, Safety Jeff Heath may find the field as a dimeback after filling in well for PJ Williams last week when he left with injury.

Tre’Quan Smith and Ty Montgomery have no designation, so they are good to go. A nice boost the pass-catching corps. Meanwhile running back Mark Ingram and defensive end Marcus Davenport join Ryan Ramczyk on the Questionable list.

Davenport has been one of the Saints’ most disruptive defenders this season, particular along the latter half. Great to see him return to practice on Friday. Ingram’s trajectory doesn’t look great starting limited and being downgraded to DNP two days in a row. But both will be decisions made later this weekend or at gametime.

Pitts listed as questionable for Sunday. My concern is he’ll play and tweak the hammy in the 2nd quarter and miss the rest of the game. I expect him to be on a snap count, so let’s see if the #Falcons finally make better usage of Hayden Hurst. https://t.co/ZjBqzGZ4Pe — Aaron Freeman (@falcfans) January 7, 2022

The Falcons did not rule any of their listed players out. All eyes will be on Atlanta’s star rookie tight end Kyle Pitts who suffered a hamstring injury in last week’s game against the Buffalo Bills. Even a hampered Kyle Pitts would be a big loss offensively for the Atlanta Falcons.

Jalen Mayfield, Atlanta’s starting left guard, was downgraded midweek. If he ends up being unable to go, it spells good news for the New Orleans Saints pass rush that’s been on an upward trajectory while the Falcons offensive line has struggled.

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, follow us on Instagram at @SaintsCSC, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel.