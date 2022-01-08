Chiefs vs. Broncos: Saturday NFL Special open thread

The Denver Broncos host the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC West matchup in the Mile High City. Kansas City is fighting for an outside chance at the AFC’s top seed here in the final week, while Denver is looking toward the draft. Can Denver pull off the huge upset? Will Patrick Mahomes dominate Denver’s defense? Let’s tune in and find out!

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

Empower Field at Mile High - Denver, Colorado

Kickoff - 1:30pm PST / 3:30pm CST / 4:30pm EST

Network - ESPN

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

