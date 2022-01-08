Cowboys vs. Eagles: Saturday NFL Special open thread

The Philadelphia Eagles host the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East matchup in the City of Brotherly Love. The Cowboys and Eagles have both punched their tickets to the playoffs and will likely rest key players. Can Dallas improve their playoff seeding? Will Philly avoid the season sweep to Dallas? Let’s tune in and find out!

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - ESPN

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

