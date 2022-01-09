Week 18 early games open thread

Week 18 is here and the early slate of games are ready to kickoff while we wait for the New Orleans Saints to kickoff against Atlanta along with the late slate of games. Here is today’s early slate:

Green Bay at Detroit

Indianapolis at Jacksonville

Washington at New York Giants

Chicago at Minnesota

Tennessee at Houston

Cincinnati at Cleveland

Pittsburgh at Baltimore

The most important games in the first half of the day are clearly Pittsburgh at Baltimore, Indianapolis at Jacksonville, and Tennessee at Houston. All three games have big playoff implications in the AFC. Watch the games along with us and join the thread below!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!