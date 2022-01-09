Chargers vs. Raiders: Sunday Night Football Finale open thread

The Las Vegas Raiders host the Los Angeles Chargers tonight just off the Vegas Strip. Both teams have a clear and simple path to the playoffs: Win this game. Can the Raiders avoid the season sweep to their rivals? Will the Chargers have another offensive outburst against their division rivals? Let’s tune in and find out!

Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada

Kickoff - 5:20pm PST / 7:20pm CST / 8:20pm EST

Network - NBC

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!