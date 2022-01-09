Saints vs. Falcons: Week 18 open thread

NFL on FOX - Week 18

The Saints are in Atlanta to face the hated Falcons in today’s regular season finale. So very much is on the line in this one: The Saints earning a winning record, handing the Falcons a second-straight 10+ loss season, good old-fashioned bragging rights, and of course, the final NFC Wild Card spot is on the line for the Saints. Let’s watch the Saints win this game and the Niners lose theirs!

Kickoff:

Sunday, January 9th - 1:25pm PST / 3:25pm CST /4:25pm EST

Location:

Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia

Weather Forecast:

Retractable roof likely to be closed

TV Broadcasts:

NFL on FOX

- Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

Channel 715

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 384 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Atlanta Falcons radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL GAMEPASS (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App

Multi-device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints -4.5; Over/Under 40, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

White Jerseys and Gold Pants

Opponent Blog:

The Falcoholic

Here’s to the Saints beating the Falcons, watching the Niners lose, and going to the Playoffs! WHO DAT!

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!