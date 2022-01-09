Saints vs. Falcons: Week 18 open thread

NFL on FOX - Week 18
New Orleans Saints (8-8) at Atlanta Falcons (7-9)
The Saints are in Atlanta to face the hated Falcons in today’s regular season finale. So very much is on the line in this one: The Saints earning a winning record, handing the Falcons a second-straight 10+ loss season, good old-fashioned bragging rights, and of course, the final NFC Wild Card spot is on the line for the Saints. Let’s watch the Saints win this game and the Niners lose theirs!
Kickoff:
Sunday, January 9th - 1:25pm PST / 3:25pm CST /4:25pm EST
Location:
Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, Georgia
Weather Forecast:
Retractable roof likely to be closed
TV Broadcasts:
NFL on FOX
- Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
Local broadcasts in your region can be found here
DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:
Channel 715
Radio:
WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans
-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller
SIRIUS XM 384 / Internet 822
New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here
Atlanta Falcons radio network affiliates can be found here
Online Streaming:
NFL GAMEPASS (Subscription Required)
iOS/Android Streaming:
Multi-device Streaming:
fuboTV (7-day free trial)
Odds:
Saints -4.5; Over/Under 40, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook
Uniform Combination:
White Jerseys and Gold Pants
Opponent Blog:
Here’s to the Saints beating the Falcons, watching the Niners lose, and going to the Playoffs! WHO DAT!
