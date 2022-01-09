49ers vs. Rams: Scoreboard Watching open thread

The Los Angeles Rams host the San Francisco 49ers today in the City of Angels. The Rams will win the NFC West title and earn the NFC’s second seed in the playoffs by beating the 49ers today. San Francisco will be playing to keep a grip on the NFC’s final Wild Card spot. Who Dat Nation will be watching this one intently as the Saints need the Rams to beat the Niners so the Saints can get the final NFC playoff spot, provided they beat Atlanta at the same time. Can the Rams offense dominate the Niners defense? Will the Rams defense dominate the Niners offense? Let’s tune in and find out!

BEAT THE NINERS!

San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

SoFi Stadium - Inglewood, California

Kickoff - 1:25pm PST / 3:25pm CST / 4:25pm EST

Network - FOX

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

