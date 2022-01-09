Saints at Falcons inactives: Ryan Ramczyk is back

The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons have released their inactives lists ahead of their 3:25 PM CT matchup in Atlanta. Huge news for the Saints as they are set to return a ket piece to their offensive line against a defense with only 17 sacks on the season, dead last in the NFL.

Saints inactives at Falcons:



Terron Armstead (knee)

PJ Williams (ankle)

Bradley Roby (shoulder)

Mark Ingram (knee)

Kenny Stills

Ian Book



Ingram was questionable to play heading into today.



Marcus Davenport and Ryan Ramczyk were also questionable, but they're both active. — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) January 9, 2022

Ryan Ramczyk, who has missed the last seven games for the New Orleans Saints, is set to make his return against the Falcons. For the first time since their Week 14 win over the New York Hets, the Saints will have three of five starting lineman available. For an offensive gameplan that’s likely to be focused ball control and the run game, having those piece back in the front five will prove incredibly beneficial.

But it it’s just about the run game. Atlanta tends to play a man-heavy coverage scheme. That means if the Saints can hold the line for Taysom Hill in the passing game, New Orleans could build some confidence there as well.

Ramczyk was questionable to participate in this game. Along with him were defensive end Marcus Davenport and running back Mark Ingram. While Ingram is out for the second consecutive week, Davenport will again take the field on the defense.

Davenport has been remarkably disruptive this season in his own right in both the pass rush and run defense, but he also opens up opportunities for others and is a huge part of the defensive line rotation being able to rush from the edge and inside. This could be key with the Falcons mot having their starting guard in Jalen Mayfield.

Falcons inactives: QB Josh Rosen, DL John Cominsky, OL Jalen Mayfield, WR Frank Darby

OLB James Vaughters, DL Tyeler Davison https://t.co/TJoCGWh5U5 — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) January 9, 2022

Left tackle Terron Armstead along with defensive backs PJ Williams and Bradley Roby were both ruled out following the team’s final practice on Friday.

For the Falcons, star rookie tight end Kyle Pitts is active. Pitts is currently 59 yards away from overtaking Mike Ditka’s rookie tight end receiving yards record.

If the Saints win this afternoon’s game with a little bit of help from the Los Angeles Rams, the Saints are in the playoffs and headed to Los Angeles next week. The Rams star-studded defensive line will be facing a Trent Williams-less 49ers offensive line. Good news for New Orleans who hope to be playing again next week - hopefully with four healthy offensive linemen.

