Saints vs. Vikings: Game Time, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Mobile, and Odds

Get Ready For Saints Gameday!

Tomorrow:

The Saints face the Vikings in London tomorrow, looking to even their record at 2-2 and avoiding an almost unescapable early-season hole. It will not be easy for the Saints to win this one, but honestly, nothing has been easy so far. London has held some luck for the Saints in the past and hit hopefully will again tomorrow.

Here are your links to follow all of Sunday’s Saints Week 4 action:

The easiest way to watch NFL action on your TV, smartphone, or streaming device is through fuboTV. fuboTV provides you access to live sports and TV without cable. You get access to all of the major networks including CBS, NBC, FOX, and now ESPN! ACCESS fuboTV HERE!

Game time:

Sunday, October 2nd - 6:30am PST / 8:30am CST / 9:30am EST

Location:

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - London, England

Weather Forecast:

60º - Light Showers

TV Broadcasts:

NFL Network

- Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

Local broadcasts in your region can be found here

DIRECTV NFL Sunday Ticket:

Channel 212 (NFL Network - Sunday Ticket not needed)

Radio:

WWL 870AM/105.3FM New Orleans

-Featuring: Mike Hoss, Deuce McAllister, and Steve Geller

SIRIUS XM 228 / Internet 822

New Orleans Saints radio network affiliates can be found here

Minnesota Vikings radio network affiliates can be found here

Online Streaming:

NFL+ (Subscription Required)

iOS/Android Streaming:

NFL App

Multi-device Streaming:

fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Odds:

Saints +3; Over/Under 41.5, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Uniform Combination:

Color Rush: White Jerseys and White Pants with Black Helmets

Opponent Blog:

Daily Norseman

Join us an hour before game time to hang out and discuss the games with your fellow CSC members. Remember to follow the community guidelines, which can be found here. Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our new YouTube channel. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.