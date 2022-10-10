Drew Brees continues to leave his mark on New Orleans even in retirement

On March 21st, 2021, Drew Brees retired and walked away from football, but he did not walk away from New Orleans. The man who did so much for the New Orleans Saints on the field is continuing his legacy off the field. Brees has partnered with Lowe’s Home Team and Lowernine.org to complete a new sustainable work-live headquarters that will provide year-round and well-equipped, modern housing for visiting volunteers in the Lower Ninth Ward. Lowe’s Home Team includes Brees, several other current and former NFL players, 8,000 fans and Lowe’s associates to tackle critical repair projects in NFL markets and communities in need.

Brees said, “It was really great, a really cool project, I just really appreciate Lowe’s commitment to these communities.”

While Brees and his family primarily live in San Diego, he still keeps a residence in New Orleans and has several businesses and investments in and around the city. The Brees Dream Foundation, which was founded in 2003, has donated millions of dollars to area schools, playgrounds and parks. Drew and Brittany Brees personally donated 5 million dollars to the State of Louisiana for relief efforts to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and made generous contributions to assist with Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

Brees continues to be a huge part of New Orleans, even if it is not on the football field. When he retired, Brees wrote a letter to fans and the city of New Orleans. He said, “From the moment I stepped foot into the city of New Orleans, I could feel your spirit. You told me that if I loved New Orleans, you would love me back.” Even in retirement, Brees is proving that love is as strong as ever.

