Saints-Bengals expected to be a nail-biter

After an exciting home win against the Seattle Seahawks, the New Orleans Saints are back in the Dome again this Sunday to host the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Saints open as 1-point home underdogs against Joe Burrow and the Bengals.

A one-point line is practically nothing, meaning Vegas has no clue right now who will win Sunday’s game between the Bengals and Saints. The Bengals are coming off a disappointing loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football yesterday, so they will come in highly motivated to bounce back in a big way. Former LSU stars Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase will likely also be playing with extra energy in their return to Louisiana.

On the other side of the game, you just know that the New Orleans Saints offense is salivating at the opportunity to respond to former Saints defensive back Eli Apple, who made headlines last year in his smack talk of the Saints and the city of New Orleans.

Assuming Andy Dalton gets another start at quarterback, he too will be playing with a bit extra on his mind, with the opportunity to face the team that drafted him in the second round of the 2011 NFL Draft.

If Michael Thomas and/or Jarvis Landry are able to return to the field this week, look for the Saints - and whoever the quarterback is on Sunday - to attack Apple early and often throughout the game.

If Michael Thomas and/or Jarvis Landry are able to return to the field this week, look for the Saints - and whoever the quarterback is on Sunday - to attack Apple early and often throughout the game.