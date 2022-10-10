 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, October 10: Saints snap losing streak

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
Seattle Seahawks v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints News:

Taysom Hill leads Saints past Seahawks in a 39-32 shootout - Canal Street Chronicles

Taysom Hill plays a major role in the Saints victory of the Seattle Seahawks.

Taysom Hill took doing Taysom Hill things to a whole new level in Saints’ win - Desert News

Taysom Hill joined Archie Manning as only the second player who ran for three touchdowns and threw for another in a single game.

Saints HC Dennis Allen on Taysom Hill’s versatility in four-TD game vs. Seahawks: ‘It’s a good piece to have’ - NFL.com

Dennis Allen speaks on Taysom Hill’s role in Week 5 game.

Hill can’t pass up a perfect passer rating joke - NBC Sports

Taysom Hill breaks down his touchdown pass to Adam Trautman.

New Orleans Saints vs. Seattle Seahawks Inactives - Canal Street Chronicles

Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas, Marcus Maye, Calvin Throckmorton, Payton Turner, Jarvis Landry, and Nick Vannett were all inactive for the Saints Week 5 game.

Video: Saints Rookie Chris Olave Suffers Terrifying Injury - MSN

Chris Olave suffered an injury scoring a touchdown pass in the Saints’ Week 5 victory.

Saints announce several roster moves ahead of tomorrow’s game vs. the Seahawks - Canal Street Chronicles

Malcolm Roach was activated from IR and Keith Kirkwood and Chris Harris Jr. were elevated from the practice squad, while the Saints waived Tony Jones Jr. and placed P.J. Williams on IR.

