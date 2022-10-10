Fleur-de-Links, October 10: Saints snap losing streak

Taysom Hill plays a major role in the Saints victory of the Seattle Seahawks.

Taysom Hill joined Archie Manning as only the second player who ran for three touchdowns and threw for another in a single game.

Dennis Allen speaks on Taysom Hill’s role in Week 5 game.

Taysom Hill breaks down his touchdown pass to Adam Trautman.

Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas, Marcus Maye, Calvin Throckmorton, Payton Turner, Jarvis Landry, and Nick Vannett were all inactive for the Saints Week 5 game.

Chris Olave suffered an injury scoring a touchdown pass in the Saints’ Week 5 victory.

Malcolm Roach was activated from IR and Keith Kirkwood and Chris Harris Jr. were elevated from the practice squad, while the Saints waived Tony Jones Jr. and placed P.J. Williams on IR.

Taysom Hill is 1 of 3 players since 1950 with 3+ rush TD, 100+ rush yards and a pass TD in a single game.



He joins Ronnie Brown (2008) and LaDainian Tomlinson (2005).#Saints @Saints — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 9, 2022

Back at it.. 1-0 — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) October 9, 2022