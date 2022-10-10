Raiders vs. Chiefs: Monday Night Football open thread

The Kansas City Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders tonight in the Bay Area. This has been of of the league’s longest-standing rivalries and the legacy continues tonight. Can the Raiders keep up with Kansas City’s relentless offense? Will Patrick Mahomes torch the Vegas defense at home? Let’s tune in and find out!

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium - Kansas City, Missouri

Kickoff - 5:15pm PST / 7:15pm CST / 8:15pm EST

Network - ESPN

Enjoy the game with the CSC family and join the thread below!

