CSC Week 5 Monday Night Football pick

The Las Vegas Raiders face the Kansas City Chiefs tonight in Kansas City on Monday Night Football. Here, Canal Street Chronicles presents our pick for tonight’s matchup. This week, the CSC staff has unanimously gone with Kansas City in this AFC West rivalry game. Here’s how I see it:

Raiders(1-3) at Chiefs(3-1)

Surprise, surprise. It will be Patrick Mahomes that has a monster night against the Las Vegas defense in this AFC West rivalry. For the second-straight primetime game, Mahomes will solidify some early-season MVP votes. Kansas City wins 45-12.

Pick: Chiefs

***

Let’s see who is right and who is wrong tonight!