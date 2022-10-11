Important quotes after the Saints win over the Seahawks include high price for Hill, Olave

Head Coach Dennis Allen

On the win, generally:

“Pleased with the win. We have a lot of things that we have to clean up, but we had a good win.”

On the play of Taysom Hill:

“Well, we try to put him in a position to do things that he does really well. Our guys went out and executed the play and it was good to see.”

On Taysom Hill’s snap count:

“Look, I don’t know if you ever know exactly how many snaps somebody is going to receive. It just depends on how the game is being played out, but I thought we were able to do some things in the running game and utilize him in those areas. Obviously, with what they were doing defensively and trying to stop the run game, we felt like there was an opportunity in the passing game and we were able to throw a touchdown there. Look, I’ve got to give the staff a lot of credit for the game plan they put together – they operated it very well and that was a big part of it.”

On Alvin Kamara’s play after the fumble:

“It is really encouraging. I would say in there was a black eye offensively it would be that we turned the ball over twice, but yet, we still did enough things to overcome those things and Alvin Kamara brought a lot of energy and a lot of explosiveness to the offensive unit this week.”

On if this same game script will be used while Jameis Winston is out:

“In certain aspects, yes, just being efficient. I think we were able to run the ball well, we got into a lot of third and manageable situations. We didn’t have a lot of negative plays, which moved us behind the chains a lot, so we were getting into third and manageable a lot and were able to convert third downs and therefore, when you are running the ball well, converting on third down, you are winning the time of possession battle. That was an explosive offensive that we played against and they have been that explosive against most teams that they’ve played, so we knew that would be a challenge in our ability to maintain our time of possession on offense was a big part of us getting that win.”

On Kenneth Walker’s long touchdown run:

“We misfit the run just a little bit. We have to put the pressure on. Hindsight is 20/20. I don’t know if I love the call, so we will evaluate it and see what we can do better. I think you have to give our guys credit. Our guys came out and competed all day and in the end, we made enough plays to win the game. Even when guys were going down, we had guys step up and make plays for us.”

On challenging the Chris Olave touchdown:

“Well, there is a process that we go through in situations and so we went through the process. From our vantage point, there was three feet down before he went to the ground and lost possession of the ball. Three feet equals a football move so that is possession in the endzone and we felt like that should be ruled a touchdown. Our process worked extremely well in that situation.

QB Andy Dalton

On Taysom Hill:

“I mean, he’s such a weapon, and there’s nobody else like him. If you’re a defense, you have to prepare for so much when you never know where he’s going to line up. So, I mean, his performance today, it’s hard to match all the stuff that he can do and all the stuff that he was able to do today to help us win. Yeah, he’s special.”

On Seattle’s penalty when the Saints were in victory formation:

“I don’t even know what happened. I just know that they cared when we were taking the knee. I guess they were still trying to go hard in that situation and I think one of them ended up hitting one of our guys in the head. I don’t even know. We got a first down and I had to take an extra knee at the end. I don’t know.”

On the offense’s rhythm during the game:

“I think we did a great job. I mean, you see the running game, Dennis Allen said in the end we had like 48 carries. I mean that’s, I don’t know if I have ever been a part of that. And our guys upfront did such a good job of allowing us to make positive gains, big gains on first and second down. It felt like we were, I mean a couple of times they we compromised a chance, but for the most part, we were in second and short, third and short situations. And so we got into a great rhythm and you never want to lose your receivers. Guys went down and that’s kind of how we had to play with only three receivers left in line up, but I thought our guys did a great job.”

On Chris Olave’s touchdown:

“It was an unbelievable catch. The defender had his hand in there and he still found a way to come down with it. So I’m glad that we challenged it, glad it got ruled a touchdown. A great catch by him”

DE Cam Jordan

On Taysom Hill:

“Sean Payton said he was the fastest quarterback in I don’t know how many years. It’s exciting. We need it. Whatever it takes. It wasn’t pretty out there, but we got the win. We need to clean a lot of stuff up. We can build off that.”

On the importance of the win:

“Every chance you have on this wonderful field of the game we play in the NFL is 17 opportunities. Each one becomes more increasingly important. We are trying to find a win whatever it takes. We didn’t want to be 1-2. We didn’t want to be 1-3. We can’t be 1-4. We have to find a way to win. We found a way to win.”

Football Player Taysom Hill

On when he knew the packages he would be used in:

On his long touchdown run:

“That was a big play. They knew we were going to run the ball on third and short. They were clearly selling out to stop the run. If you get past the first level of defense, then there is no one left. Once I broke through I knew it was a foot race. I think if I was five yards farther back, then I don’t know if I would have gotten in.”

On the pass to Adam Trautman:

“I was going to throw it. We talked at halftime. I think that was the classic we want to run the ball to set up the pass. Pete (Carmichael) and I talked at halftime and he said that was one of the first plays we were going to get to me. He dialed it up perfectly.”

