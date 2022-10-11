2 takeaways from the Saints Week 5 win

1. Taysom Hill should be a regular part of the rushing offense

Hill had his first big game of the season on Sunday, as he rushed for over 100 yards and 3 touchdowns. Hill is truly a jack of all trades, but the thing he has always been the best at is running with the football. Based on pure rushing ability, he’s arguably the best running QB in the NFL outside of Lamar Jackson. Last year showed that he is just average as a QB, and he can struggle at times at TE, but based on running ability alone, and just the threat of his versatility from a gameplan perspective, he should be a part of the offense in every game, especially given how banged up the Saints are.

2. The defense needs Marcus Maye to be elite

Over the past two weeks, the New Orleans Saints have allowed over 530 yards passing and have given up a total of 60 points. The first two weeks of the year, the only games Maye has played so far, they gave up 405 yards passing and 26 points. Opposing teams have been able to move the ball on the Saints fairly easily over the last two weeks, after the unit looked poised for another great year. Now you could say this about many players on the Saints defense, as they wouldn’t be elite without Demario Davis or Cameron Jordan either, but Maye is the only one who has missed significant time this year, and the defense has sorely missed him since Week 2.

