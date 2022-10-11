Fleur-de-Links, October 11: Dennis Allen gives updates on Marshon Lattimore and Chris Olave

New Orleans Saints News:
Saints-Bengals expected to be a nail-biter - Canal Street Chronicles
The Saints are currently 1-point favorites for their upcoming game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Saints win begs questions about Hill, Dalton going forward - Yahoo Sports
With Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill leading the Saints to a victory, some fans wonder whether or not Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill should start in games moving forward.
Here’s the latest on injuries to Saints CB Marshon Lattimore and WR Chris Olave - NOLA
Dennis Allen provides updates on Marshon Lattimore and Chris Olave following their injuries from Week 5’s game, saying that Lattimore has “got to be okay,” and Olave is in concussion protocol.
Seahawks Claim Ex-Saints RB After Rashaad Penny’s Injury: Report - Heavy
The Seattle Seahawks have claimed former Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. off of waivers.
Drew Brees continues to leave his mark on New Orleans even in retirement - Canal Street Chronicles
Drew Brees has partnered with Lowes to provide homes in the Lower Ninth Ward in New Orleans.
Drew Brees Calls Saints’ Taysom Hill ‘My Hero’ After Four Touchdown Game - KSL Sports
Drew Brees claimed that Taysom Hill is “one of a kind” on a video posted on Brees’ Instagram.
WATCH: Jameis Winston reacts to Taysom Hill’s critical touchdown pass - Yahoo! Sports
A video on from the Saints sideliens shows Jameis Winston being excited for Taysom Hill following Hill’s passing touchdown.
Mr. Do-It-All, because who else?#Saints | @FedEx pic.twitter.com/1Vlb3Jz4rN— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 10, 2022
.@CamJordan94 visited with students at St Joan of Arc School today! ⚜️#Saints pic.twitter.com/dcRg6WBNVb— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 10, 2022
Dennis Allen said #Saints rookie WR Chris Olave is in concussion protocol but in good spirits— Erin Summers (@ErinESummers) October 10, 2022
