Fleur-de-Links, October 11: Dennis Allen gives updates on Marshon Lattimore and Chris Olave

The Saints are currently 1-point favorites for their upcoming game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

With Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill leading the Saints to a victory, some fans wonder whether or not Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill should start in games moving forward.

Dennis Allen provides updates on Marshon Lattimore and Chris Olave following their injuries from Week 5’s game, saying that Lattimore has “got to be okay,” and Olave is in concussion protocol.

The Seattle Seahawks have claimed former Saints running back Tony Jones Jr. off of waivers.

Drew Brees has partnered with Lowes to provide homes in the Lower Ninth Ward in New Orleans.

Drew Brees claimed that Taysom Hill is “one of a kind” on a video posted on Brees’ Instagram.

A video on from the Saints sideliens shows Jameis Winston being excited for Taysom Hill following Hill’s passing touchdown.

.@CamJordan94 visited with students at St Joan of Arc School today! ⚜️#Saints pic.twitter.com/dcRg6WBNVb — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 10, 2022