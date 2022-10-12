 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Social media reactions to Taysom Hill’s performance vs Seahawks

Taysom Hill has a day!

By Sterling Mclymont
/ new
Seattle Seahawks v New Orleans Saints Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

This past Sunday, the New Orleans Saints were able to add another one to the win column as they found a way to correct some offensive mistakes and overcome the Seattle Seahawks. The standout star of the evening would turn out to be none other than the Swiss Army Knife known as Taysom Hill.

Taysom would end the game with 4 total touchdowns, a fumble recovery, and more stats to add to his already impressive resume. Let’s dive into the social media reactions from the Saints victory Sunday.

Next up for the Saints is a much-anticipated date with the Cincinnati Bengals. We’ll be back next week for more social media reactions from what will hopefully be another victory Sunday for the Saints!

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel

More From Canal Street Chronicles

Loading comments...