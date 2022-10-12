Social media reactions to Taysom Hill’s performance vs Seahawks

This past Sunday, the New Orleans Saints were able to add another one to the win column as they found a way to correct some offensive mistakes and overcome the Seattle Seahawks. The standout star of the evening would turn out to be none other than the Swiss Army Knife known as Taysom Hill.

Taysom would end the game with 4 total touchdowns, a fumble recovery, and more stats to add to his already impressive resume. Let’s dive into the social media reactions from the Saints victory Sunday.

Travis Kelce and Taysom Hill — just a couple garden-variety TEs scoring four TDs this week. Kind of like the Spider-Man meme, really. — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) October 11, 2022

Turns out, the greatest trick Taysom Hill and the Saints ever pulled was making the NFL forget he existed. https://t.co/DjHhZa42uZ — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) October 10, 2022

Taysom Hill on being asked about all the positions he plays, “idk I just work here” — Aileen Hnatiuk (@AileenHnatiuk) October 9, 2022

Drew Bress just called Taysom Hill his “hero” on Instagram. #Saints pic.twitter.com/PMX8ig8uK6 — Jack Culotta, Jr. (@TalkCulotta) October 9, 2022

Sean Payton watching Taysom Hill today: pic.twitter.com/Eqjd1wze0N — Allen Ulrich (@79Saints) October 9, 2022

TAYSOM HILL TAKES IT 60-YARDS TO THE



That's Hill's FOURTH TOTAL TD.



(via @Saints)pic.twitter.com/Ac72lwgZfd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 9, 2022

Archie Manning and Taysom Hill, only Saints players in franchise history with 3 rushing TDs and 1 passing TD in a game. As we all predicted — Maddy Hudak (@MaddyHudak_94) October 9, 2022

Per ESPN Stats and Info: The Saints averaged 12.5 yards per play Sunday when Taysom Hill either took the snap or threw the pass. The Saints scored 4 of their 5 offensive TD with Hill taking the snap, and picked up a 1st down on 9 of 11 plays. — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) October 9, 2022

Next up for the Saints is a much-anticipated date with the Cincinnati Bengals. We’ll be back next week for more social media reactions from what will hopefully be another victory Sunday for the Saints!

