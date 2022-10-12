If the Saints win/lose vs. Bengals

With a highly anticipated game like this with many players from LSU/Louisiana natives on both sides of the ball, the Dome will surely be raucous in every sense of the word come Sunday afternoon!

Highlighted by the return of Joe Burrow to a place that made him who he is today, the New Orleans Saints will need to put the emotions and hype of the game to the side and handle business come Sunday if they expect to get back to .500 on the season.

If the Saints win:

A win here would be the most ideal situation for the Saints moving forward as it would get this team back on track. Getting back to .500 is the first goal above all else right now as the two early losses set the Saints back a little. Getting to 3-3 would be the first step in the right direction for a team that surely still has playoff aspirations as the roster is built for the challenge with all of the star players already on it.

The situation revolving around Jameis Winston’s injury still remains uncertain, but it’s been reported that Michael Thomas will be making his return this week which will only prove to benefit this team against the Cincinnati Bengals.

If the Saints lose:

Losing here would be detrimental to keeping the season alive even this early in the season. Falling 2-4 would make it harder getting back to .500 and also kill the momentum that the Taysom Hill led victory over the Seahawks created last week.

It would also raise questions as to whether or not it’s an issue of the players performing correctly on the field or is it the coaching that’s causing the team to perform as sloppy as they have during key moments of the season thus far. To put it in simple terms: the Saints must handle business against the Bengals on Sunday.

The Saints have a tough task in front of them with a fired-up Bengals team that will be looking to bounce back against their Sunday night loss to the Ravens in Baltimore. It’s not an impossible task. On paper, the Saints have a bit more versatility than the Bengals. The only leg up Cincinatti has is the consistency and familiarity at the quarterback position in Joe Burow.

Prediction: Saints win. 28-24

Make sure you follow Canal Street Chronicles on Twitter at @SaintsCSC, “Like” us on Facebook at Canal Street Chronicles, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel