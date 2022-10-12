 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fleur-de-Links, October 12: Demario Davis hosts gun violence prevention forum

Here are your daily New Orleans Saints links

By Adam Dunnells
New Orleans Saints News:

New Orleans Saints working out Former Bears RB - Yardbreaker

The Saints worked out former Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard.

Photos: Demario Davis Hosts Gun Violence Prevention Forum - New Orleans Saints

Demario Davis hosted a forum about preventing gun violence.

Bengals could face Dalton for a third time in three years - Dayton Daily News

If Andy Dalton starts against in Week 6, it will be his third year in a row where he faces the Cincinnati Bengals.

Saints Get Exciting Update on Injured Rookie - FanDuel

Runing back Rashid Shaheed, who is recovered from an ACL injury, has been promoted from the practice squad.

Odds say Sean Payton favored to be next coach of Carolina Panthers - NOLA

Bettings odds currently favor Sean Payton to be the next head coach for the Carolina Panthers.

NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton Trade Speculation - The Spun

Saints fans have already begun to speculate what the Saints could receive in return for trading Sean Payton to the Carolina Panthers or otherwise.

Photos: Saints vs Seahawks Week 5 2022: Best of Offense - New Orleans Saints

Images from Week 5 of the offense’s performance against the Seattle Seahawks.

