Fleur-de-Links, October 12: Demario Davis hosts gun violence prevention forum

The Saints worked out former Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard.

Demario Davis hosted a forum about preventing gun violence.

If Andy Dalton starts against in Week 6, it will be his third year in a row where he faces the Cincinnati Bengals.

Runing back Rashid Shaheed, who is recovered from an ACL injury, has been promoted from the practice squad.

Bettings odds currently favor Sean Payton to be the next head coach for the Carolina Panthers.

Saints fans have already begun to speculate what the Saints could receive in return for trading Sean Payton to the Carolina Panthers or otherwise.

