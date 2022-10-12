Fleur-de-Links, October 12: Demario Davis hosts gun violence prevention forum

New Orleans Saints News:
New Orleans Saints working out Former Bears RB - Yardbreaker
The Saints worked out former Chicago Bears running back Jordan Howard.
Photos: Demario Davis Hosts Gun Violence Prevention Forum - New Orleans Saints
Demario Davis hosted a forum about preventing gun violence.
Bengals could face Dalton for a third time in three years - Dayton Daily News
If Andy Dalton starts against in Week 6, it will be his third year in a row where he faces the Cincinnati Bengals.
Saints Get Exciting Update on Injured Rookie - FanDuel
Runing back Rashid Shaheed, who is recovered from an ACL injury, has been promoted from the practice squad.
Odds say Sean Payton favored to be next coach of Carolina Panthers - NOLA
Bettings odds currently favor Sean Payton to be the next head coach for the Carolina Panthers.
NFL World Reacts To Sean Payton Trade Speculation - The Spun
Saints fans have already begun to speculate what the Saints could receive in return for trading Sean Payton to the Carolina Panthers or otherwise.
Photos: Saints vs Seahawks Week 5 2022: Best of Offense - New Orleans Saints
Images from Week 5 of the offense’s performance against the Seattle Seahawks.
.@camjordan94 is the ultimate hype man @saints pic.twitter.com/5pr3qaP1tq— NFL (@NFL) October 11, 2022
Speed is another ability of @T_Hill4 #Saints | @PanzuraStorage pic.twitter.com/0SUIz5JWzb— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 12, 2022
Reel It In Mr. Trautman#Saints | @Allstate pic.twitter.com/EXXr1ORbdY— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 11, 2022
Loading comments...