Fantasy football waiver wire targets for week 6

There is going to be a bidding war over a player this week. Injuries have once made a player incredibly sought after and other role players. Also, another player has once again exploded onto the fantasy scene and makes slotting incredibly difficult. The fantasy season is just about halfway over so pickups at this point are incredibly important for the late season push. These are the week 6 waiver wire targets in fantasy football.

Kenneth Walker, Running Back, Seattle Seahawks

There are likely going to be people spending every penny of their fantasy budget on Walker. Rashaad Penny’s season ending injury has opened the door for the rookie to step into the starting role. Walker has not had over nine touches so far this season. In Pete Carroll’s offense though, the leading back is guaranteed nearly 15 touches a game. Without much competition behind him as well, Walker should be an immediate RB1 for the remaining fantasy football season. This is especially true this season where running backs have been disappointing for the most part.

Eno Benjamin, Running Back, Arizona Cardinals

Benjamin should be on fantasy radars because James Conner is one of those fantasy running backs who have been utterly disappointing this season. Conner just cannot stay on the field. It might be sooner than later that the sputtering Cardinals offense looks for a spark from someone else in the backfield. Eno Benjamin could very well be that spark. The Cardinals just cannot keep relying on someone as fragile as Conner. If the offense can return to form once DeAndre Hopkins returns, Benjamin might become a reliable check-down receiver out of the backfield. This is a speculative addition, so proceed with caution.

Alec Pierce, Wide Receiver, Indianapolis Colts

The rookie Alec Pierce has gotten better each game of his short NFL career. In week 5, Pierce saw his highest target count of the year in the Colts offense at nine. Pierce also played the most snaps of the season. The Colts offense has been poor this season, but Pierce seems to be carving himself a consistent role. It is hard to imagine that the Colts offense could be worse, and Pierce has still had 80 or more yards in his past two games. Once Matt Ryan trusts a receiver, he has a tendency to hone on them in every game. Pierce could be a viable WR3 right now with WR2 upside as the season marches on.

Hayden Hurst, Tight End, Cincinnati Bengals

Hayden Hurst looks to be the beneficiary of the Tee Higgins injury. Should Higgins miss any time after reaggravating his ankle injury, Hurst will have immediate fantasy impact. Higgins basically missed the entire week 5 game against the Ravens when Hurst put up very respectable tight end numbers. Hurst was on the field for 81% of the Bengals offensive plays. This led to Joe Burrow targeting him seven times. This production is likely going to hinge on Higgins’ health though, so monitor throughout the week.

Taysom Hill, Tight End(?), New Orleans Saints

If Taysom Hill can still be slotted into your tight end position, he is very worthy of the stash. The entirety of the Saints offense has been disappointing this season. That was until this week where Hill seemingly put the team on his shoulders. It is incredibly unlikely that Hill can repeat a four-touchdown game again, but it does appear that the offense is going to lean on him until it begins to gel for whoever is playing actual quarterback. Not every fantasy football provider has Hill as a tight end. If you play in one that does, Hill is almost a cheat code going forward.

